Broad Targeting relies on machine learning to optimize ad delivery to reach users most likely to take the desired action.

At the Annual Bing Agency Awards in New York City on Thursday, guests were asked to input random search queries (e.g. “Flower”) into a simple field, then watched as results were mapped to the wireframes of the digital sculptures. Bing API connected to AR platform. The sculpture forms were created by 3D sculptor Michael Murphy, […]

Instagram rumored to be testing a hashtag selector tool, geo-fenced posts

Sep 21, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues The company would not comment on possible features being tested but did confirm it was not building a native sharing feature.

Facebook to begin proactively reviewing apps that have not been submitted for inspection

Sep 21, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues Developers will be notified via an alert within the app dashboard when their app is queued for review.

How marketers cope in an increasingly-skippable advertising environment

Sep 21, 2018 by Mark Williams Are skippable ads the inevitable future or the beginning of the end? Here’s how advertisers fight to remain relevant in a world where audiences have all the control.

Marketers prepare for changes in states’ sales tax nexus laws

Sep 21, 2018 by Robin Kurzer States can now pass legislation that requires online retailers to collect sales tax from buyers. What can you do to prepare?

Google tells Congress approved third-party apps can scan Gmail data

Sep 20, 2018 by Chris Sherman In a letter to members of the Senate Commerce Committee, Google acknowledged that it allows app developers to scan and compile details from Gmail messages, including details about purchases, travel and which other people users interact with. Google says as long as apps clearly disclose this collection, they are free to request access to and […]

Adobe to acquire Marketo for $4.75 billion

Sep 20, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues After Reuters reported last week a deal was in the works, the two companies confirmed the acquisition on Thursday.

Segment adds quality tracking for incoming data to its resume

Sep 20, 2018 by Barry Levine The customer data platform is now helping to flag the validity of newly captured data, as it expands its role as a customer data infrastructure.

Security firm shows how a second-hand Amazon Echo can become a spy

Sep 20, 2018 by Barry Levine Smart speakers, locks, cameras and doorbells are also vulnerable, vpnMentor found.

Report: Digital now makes up 51% of US ad spending

Sep 20, 2018 by Greg Sterling Search, social and video where the formats and channels that lead the way. Finance, Pharma and Technology were the big vertical spenders.