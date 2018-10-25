SearchCap: Ad budgets shift from search to Amazon, new Google Ad features, Google Lens
Amy Gesenhues on October 25, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- How To Choose the Right SEO Vendor
Oct 25, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
A business cannot stay relevant in today’s digital world without an online presence. However, a business could have the most beautiful, relevant website in the world, but none of that will matter if people can’t find it when they type in a search on the web.
- Advertisers shifting budget from search to Amazon
Oct 25, 2018 by Chris Sherman
A recent survey of advertisers suggests that many are spending more on Amazon at the expense of traditional search.
- How to get links to your site: Create content that people want to link to
Oct 25, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
At SMX East Alli Brenner, Lisa Barone and Paddy Moogan talked about how to make content that attracts links.
- Google Ads announces new click-to-message ad features and store visits updates
Oct 25, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
The features, aimed at helping advertisers “work smarter and exceed your omnichannel goals,” were announced at SMX East.
- Google Lens feature now within Google Image Search results
Oct 25, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Searchers can use Google Lens directly within Google Image search on mobile for some images.
- Ready or not, Google’s mobile-first indexing is here
Oct 24, 2018 by Chris Sherman
No mobile-friendly site? You’re missing a huge and growing opportunity.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- 80% of Amazon advertisers plan to increase budgets in 2019
Oct 25, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Our survey indicates 44 percent of Amazon advertisers plan to add automation tools for campaign management in the coming year.
We're listening.
