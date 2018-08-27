SearchCap: Ad strength debuts in Google Ads, new Bing spotlight, query data removed from GSC & more
Debra Mastaler on August 27, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Why websites should be using HSTS to improve security and SEO
Aug 27, 2018 by John E Lincoln
If you want added security, faster load times and stronger SEO for your site, contributor John Lincoln walks through why and how you should be using HSTS for a better user and ranking experience.
- Google Ads introduces ‘ad strength’ indicator & reporting for responsive search ads
Aug 27, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Ad strength will be visible when advertisers create responsive search ads as well as in a new column in the web interface.
- Get started with marketing automation–learn the terms you need to know
Aug 27, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
For businesses involved in digital marketing, marketing automation has quickly become a game-changer. Customizable and scalable platforms are available to businesses of just about any size. Whether you work for an agency or are an in-house marketing professional, it’s time to get familiar with some basic automated marketing and sales concepts.
- ‘Bing spotlight’ offers a news hub for information on evolving stories, powered by AI and human editors
Aug 27, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Bing is tackling news with a new feature that showcases a timeline of how a story has evolved, different perspectives from news sources and related social media posts on a topic.
- Case study: The tale of two internal link tweaks
Aug 27, 2018 by Dave Davies
Contributor Dave Davies shares a case study that shows how smart internal link building and targeted SEO can have a significant impact on rankings and traffic.
- Google Search Console query reports now exclude ‘anonymous query’ data from chart totals
Aug 26, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
When applying a query filter to reporting in Google Search Console, anonymous queries will be removed from click and impression totals.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Email marketing turned 40 this year. Now what?
Aug 27, 2018 by Kyle Henderick
Even the first email marketing message, however spammy, achieved astounding results. Contributor Kyle Henderick explains how far we’ve come since then and where we’re headed.
- Forrester report: Video ad spending expected to hit $103B in 2023
Aug 27, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
Marketers shouldn’t abandon TV, but they should add other distribution channels to the mix.
- 12 pieces of conversion optimization advice you should ignore
Aug 24, 2018 by Ayat Shukairy
Whenever you hear a marketing practice referred to as “easy,” it’s usually not. Contributor Ayat Shukairy looks at some common CRO misconceptions and their uncommon realities.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Can Google Now Profile Your Site? [Case study], RankRanger
- Create more effective ads for today’s consumer, Google
- Google Flights & Hotel Search add price insights to tell if you’re booking a good holiday deal, 9to5Google
- How to Download Links Report in New Google Search Console, The SEMPost
- It’s Time For Organic Reach and Paid Distribution to Get on the Same Team, Skyword
- Payday Rules! How To Use Automated Rules To Capitalise On Payday Spending, Impression
- Search basics: the difference between URL structure and Information Architecture, Distilled
- Tools to Take Charge of Your Digital Wellbeing, YouTube Blog
