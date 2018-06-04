SearchCap: AdWords Google Sheets, Google Posts testing & technical SEO
Barry Schwartz on June 4, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google launches AdWords add-on for Google Sheets
Jun 4, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
The add-on to download AdWords account data into Google Sheets is now in beta.
- Mobile SERP survival: Technical SEO checklist
Jun 4, 2018 by Barry Adams
A responsive website is not enough to survive in the mobile-first indexing era, says contributor Barry Adams. Here’s a list of technical SEO and general optimization aspects you need to be aware of and fix on your site if necessary.
- Google Posts testing different design and functional treatments in the search results
Jun 4, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Have you seen a new look for Google Posts in Google search results? Well, you are not alone.
- Google doodle honors long distance runner Tom Longboat
Jun 4, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
On Tom Longboat’s 131st birthday, Google honors his life and achievements with an animated Doodle in the United States and Canada.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- ShareIQ releases a free tool to measure the value of image-based earned media on Facebook
- Facebook faces more scrutiny, this time for sharing user data with device makers
- Nebula Genomics readies a marketplace to sell a precious dataset: You
Search News From Around The Web:
- Google Websites Passes 2 Million Websites Nearing its First Anniversary, Mike Blumenthal
- Smarter AdWords bidding with automatic bid adjustments, Vertical Leap
- 10 SISTRIX Features I Love, Screaming Frog
- From Keywords To “Query Stream Ontologies”, SEM Rush
- Google Local After Antitrust – Careful What You Wish For, Mike Blumenthal
- Google Search Ads CPM, CPC, & CTR in Q1 2018, The AdStage Blog
- Google’s Googlebot Crawling, Search Visibility and Rankings, The SEM Post
- How to keep your page out of the search results, Yoast
- Is The Yoast Plugin To Blame For Google Large Scale Ranking Drop?, Search Engine Roundtable
- SEO Can Teach Social Media Marketers Some Valuable Lessons, Stone Temple
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.