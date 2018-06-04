Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google launches AdWords add-on for Google Sheets

Jun 4, 2018 by Ginny Marvin The add-on to download AdWords account data into Google Sheets is now in beta.

Mobile SERP survival: Technical SEO checklist

Jun 4, 2018 by Barry Adams A responsive website is not enough to survive in the mobile-first indexing era, says contributor Barry Adams. Here’s a list of technical SEO and general optimization aspects you need to be aware of and fix on your site if necessary.

Google Posts testing different design and functional treatments in the search results

Jun 4, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Have you seen a new look for Google Posts in Google search results? Well, you are not alone.