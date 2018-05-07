SearchCap: AdWords interface changing, manual penalties & link building
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Old AdWords interface will be phased out by year-end
May 7, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Google will notify advertisers ahead of the final switch to the new AdWords experience.
- Link building is complicated: A rebuttal
May 7, 2018 by Andrew Dennis
Contributor Andrew Dennis (kinda) disagrees with a previously published SEL article and offers his view on why link building may be difficult.
- Act now! SMX Advanced Early Bird rates end Saturday night
May 7, 2018 by Search Engine Land
Skip the basics and dive into the deep end of search marketing. Attend Search Engine Land’s SMX® Advanced June 11-13 in Seattle. More than 79 percent of available passes have already been sold, and Early Bird rates expire this Saturday night. Book now to secure your seat and get a great deal! Your All Access […]
- US Teacher Appreciation Week Google doodle highlights what it means to be a teacher
May 7, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Today’s doodle was created in partnership with the 55 US educators named “State Teachers of the Year” by the Council of Chief State School Officers.
- Ask the SMXpert: Google manual penalties explained
May 7, 2018 by Debra Mastaler
Have you ever gotten a manual penalty from Google? It’s no fun. Contributor and SMXpert Kaspar Szymanski shares answers and insights on how to avoid getting another ‘love note’ in the future.
- Search Engine Land’s Community Corner: Introducing the ‘Ask the #SMXpert’ series
May 6, 2018 by Michelle Robbins
A new Q&A series launches this week featuring answers to your questions from our community of SMX speakers and contributors.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Survey: 74% still use Facebook daily, but 44% recently changed privacy settings
- Act now! SMX Advanced Early Bird rates end Saturday night
- Has Amazon ended its Google Shopping campaigns?
- Ask the SMXpert: Google manual penalties explained
- Google rolls out new ID requirements for US political ads
Search News From Around The Web:
- Google Adds “Photos” Tab to Local Knowledge Panels, Sergey Alakov
- #SmallThanks: Automatic Google Review Videos, RustyBrick
- Cre8asiteforums To Shut Down On May 25th, Search Engine Roundtable
- Improve Your SEO Strategy with Google Search Keywords, The Official Squarespace Blog
- Migrating from ccTLDs to a gTLD – The WHY, the HOW, and the WTF, Searchviu.com
- More hreflang magic tricks revealed: Google can select one country hreflang url to index from across multiple urls in the same language, GSQI
- Not Ranking for That Keyword? Here’s Why, Stone Temple
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.