Old AdWords interface will be phased out by year-end

May 7, 2018 by Ginny Marvin Google will notify advertisers ahead of the final switch to the new AdWords experience.

Link building is complicated: A rebuttal

May 7, 2018 by Andrew Dennis Contributor Andrew Dennis (kinda) disagrees with a previously published SEL article and offers his view on why link building may be difficult.

Act now! SMX Advanced Early Bird rates end Saturday night

US Teacher Appreciation Week Google doodle highlights what it means to be a teacher

May 7, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues Today’s doodle was created in partnership with the 55 US educators named “State Teachers of the Year” by the Council of Chief State School Officers.

Ask the SMXpert: Google manual penalties explained

May 7, 2018 by Debra Mastaler Have you ever gotten a manual penalty from Google? It’s no fun. Contributor and SMXpert Kaspar Szymanski shares answers and insights on how to avoid getting another ‘love note’ in the future.