SearchCap: AdWords parallel tracking, Google Attribution & local search updates
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- 10 ways to generate links with online influencers
Oct 20, 2017 by Kevin Rowe
Columnist Kevin Rowe shares tips on working with online influencers to boost your brand’s link profile, its brand visibility and traffic to your site.
- A brief history of Google’s most important local search updates
Oct 20, 2017 by Brian Smith
How has Google’s local search changed throughout the years? Columnist Brian Smith shares a timeline of events and their impact on brick-and-mortar businesses.
- Google expanding Attribution beta to hundreds more advertisers
Oct 20, 2017 by Greg Finn
Google’s anticipated multi-channel attribution product is rolling out to more advertisers.
- Search in Pics: Danny Sullivan the Noogler, Google’s upside down room, a Google Sukkah & more
Oct 20, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Danny Sullivan wearing his Noogler hat: Source: Twitter A Google Sukkah at the NYC office: Source: […]
- Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) conquer the competition for shoe retailer
Oct 19, 2017 by Damian Rollison
Accelerated Mobile Pages aren’t just for publishers! Contributor Damian Rollison presents an a case study showing improved performance for local pages after implementing AMP.
- Google AdWords to roll out ‘parallel tracking’ to speed up mobile landing page delivery
Oct 19, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Third-party tracking platforms will need to make changes to accommodate the new tracking method.
