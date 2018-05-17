Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

AdWords sets parallel tracking deadline & will warn advertisers using HTTP landing pages

May 17, 2018 by Ginny Marvin Advertisers using third-party click measurement systems need to prepare for parallel tracking. AdWords will automatically redirect some HTTP ad clicks to HTTPS landing pages.

What negative SEO is and is not

May 17, 2018 by Joe Sinkwitz In the first of a six-part series on negative SEO and its effect on links, content and user signals, contributor Joe Sinkwitz sets the tone by dispelling myths and providing definitions of key concepts.

More details on Microsoft Audience Network: Workflows, ad formats & how to target with LinkedIn data

May 17, 2018 by Ginny Marvin How it works and what makes MSAN different from other ad networks

Better Business Bureau reviews are not always better

May 17, 2018 by Joy Hawkins Contributor Joy Hawkins hires a pool company and finds that the BBB’s site isn’t as trustworthy as she previously believed.