SearchCap: AdWords parallel tracking, negative SEO, Yext with TripAdvisor
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- AdWords sets parallel tracking deadline & will warn advertisers using HTTP landing pages
May 17, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Advertisers using third-party click measurement systems need to prepare for parallel tracking. AdWords will automatically redirect some HTTP ad clicks to HTTPS landing pages.
- What negative SEO is and is not
May 17, 2018 by Joe Sinkwitz
In the first of a six-part series on negative SEO and its effect on links, content and user signals, contributor Joe Sinkwitz sets the tone by dispelling myths and providing definitions of key concepts.
- More details on Microsoft Audience Network: Workflows, ad formats & how to target with LinkedIn data
May 17, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
How it works and what makes MSAN different from other ad networks
- Better Business Bureau reviews are not always better
May 17, 2018 by Joy Hawkins
Contributor Joy Hawkins hires a pool company and finds that the BBB’s site isn’t as trustworthy as she previously believed.
- Yext adds TripAdvisor to listings network, conversational UI for local data updates
May 17, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Messaging-based updates especially useful for SMBs and local store managers.
