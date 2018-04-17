Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: AdWords rehab ads return, Google job listing penalties & mobile-first indexing
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google may issue manual actions over job schema on expired job listings
Apr 17, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
You’d better remove job listings from your website shortly after you fill those positions, or Google may penalize your website.
- Google partners with LegitScript to certify addiction treatment center advertisers
Apr 16, 2018 by Michelle Robbins
After suspending rehab facility advertisers last year, Google will begin accepting these ads once again in July — but only from certified providers.
- Advanced tactics from the pros! Here’s who’s speaking at SMX Advanced
Apr 17, 2018 by Search Engine Land
40+ expert speakers. No slowing down to rehash the basics.
- Google’s mobile-first index has set sail. Are you on board? 5 SEO essentials
Apr 17, 2018 by Jim Yu
We’ve been hearing about the mobile-first index forever, and now it’s finally here. Contributor Jim Yu shares five ways webmasters can optimize their content and on-site technical elements to succeed in the new index.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Pinterest redesigns business profile pages with monthly viewer counts
- Facebook’s secret ‘Loyalty Prediction’ ad tool anticipates future user behavior & purchases
- How the C-suite benefits from a strategic marketing operations function
- Content nurturing for ABM: Moving from theory to practice
- Three brands still killing it on Facebook
- Best practices for optimizing media rich web page speed
- Here are some more misconceptions about GDPR
- More companies announce GDPR compliance efforts as the deadline for enforcement looms
- Fake videos could threaten what is left of reality
Search News From Around The Web:
- Ad quality year in review 2017, Bing Ads Blog
- An In-Depth Look At International SEO (+Step-By-Step Instructions), SEM Rush
- Google: Do Not Link Hreflang to Redirecting URLs, The SEM Post
- Internal Links Are Vital to SEO – Don’t Ignore Them!, Raven Blog
- Mobile-First Index Rolled Out. 5 Steps to Upgrade Your Mobile SEO Efforts, cognitiveseo.com
- Report: Google Featured Snippets Decline As Direct Answers Increase On Mobile, Search Engine Roundtable
- The Essentials of Managing Negative Keywords, Brad Geddes
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.