Google may issue manual actions over job schema on expired job listings

Apr 17, 2018 by Barry Schwartz You’d better remove job listings from your website shortly after you fill those positions, or Google may penalize your website.

Google partners with LegitScript to certify addiction treatment center advertisers

Apr 16, 2018 by Michelle Robbins After suspending rehab facility advertisers last year, Google will begin accepting these ads once again in July — but only from certified providers.

Advanced tactics from the pros! Here’s who’s speaking at SMX Advanced

Apr 17, 2018 by Search Engine Land 40+ expert speakers. No slowing down to rehash the basics.