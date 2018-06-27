SearchCap: Adwords retired, SMX Advanced recap, Smart Campaigns launched & more
Debra Mastaler on June 27, 2018 at 4:04 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google Home and Chromecast device currently offline
Jun 27, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google can only respond “sorry, something went wrong, try again in a few seconds” at this moment to your Google Home requests.
- SMX Advanced Recap: Bing’s Fabrice Canel keynote
Jun 27, 2018 by Eric Enge
Contributor and SMXpert Eric Enge recaps the opening keynote and big announcement by Bing’s Fabrice Canel at SMX Advanced 2018.
- Google introduces Smart Campaigns for small businesses — the first new solution to launch under the Google Ads brand
Jun 27, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Campaign ad creation, audience targeting, ad delivery across Google channels — and soon landing page creation — are automated based on the advertiser’s goal.
- Google Insights report in Google My Business gets subjective attributes
Jun 27, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Learn what your customers think of your business with the new “what your business is known for” report in Google My Business insights.
- Google is retiring the AdWords & DoubleClick brands in a major rebranding aimed at simplification
Jun 27, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Welcome to Google Ads, Google Marketing Platform, and Google Ad Manager.
- Report: Just 3% of CMOs are currently optimizing for voice search
Jun 26, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
As consumers gravitate to voice search, CMOs are just starting to focus on SEO strategies that support those queries.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Supreme Court reversal on state sales tax deals major blow to e-commerce businesses
Jun 27, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
With its decision on South Dakota v. Wayfair, the court paved the way for states to introduce legislation that will require e-tailers to collect sales tax.
- Account-Based Marketing Tools: A Marketer’s Guide — New report from MarTech Today
Jun 27, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Account-based marketing (ABM) has been used by B2B marketers for well over a decade. But rapid advances in the sophistication and accessibility of the data — and in technologies that enable ABM — are now fueling widespread adoption of this approach.
- The Trade Desk launches its ‘Next Wave’
Jun 27, 2018 by Barry Levine
The demand-side platform is today unveiling a new AI layer, an insight-optimized UI and a Planning Tool that generates and launches campaigns.
- Facebook’s ‘Keyword Snooze’ feature will let users hide posts with specific words or phrases for 30 days
Jun 27, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Still in testing, Facebook’s option to ‘snooze’ words will work much like Twitter’s ‘muted words’ feature, but only for a 30-day period.
- Facebook opens door to cryptocurrency ads, reversing policy announced earlier this year
Jun 26, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
After banning promotions around binary options, initial coin offerings and cryptocurrency in January, Facebook is now allowing cryptocurrency ads.
