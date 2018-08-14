SearchCap: Aivon launches blockchain-based protocol, increasing PageSpeed, memorable PPC ads & more
Debra Mastaler on August 14, 2018 at 4:04 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Forget me not: 3 steps to make your PPC ads more memorable
Aug 14, 2018 by Purna Virji
What makes text ads memorable? Contributor Purna Virji looks at ways to keep text ads fresh and top of mind by optimizing ad targeting and implementing ad extensions.
- You Got The Click! Now What?
Aug 14, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Digital ad spend keeps rising: 70 percent of marketers expect to increase their paid social budgets this year, while 65 percent plan to spend more on search, according to Marin’s most recent “The State of Digital Advertising” report. But are your conversions keeping pace?
- Aivon launches blockchain-based protocol for ‘first decentralized video search engine’
Aug 14, 2018 by Barry Levine
The Singapore-based organization is launching a non-profit community composed of token-incentivized humans who validate AI-generated metadata.
- How to increase your PageSpeed in WordPress
Aug 14, 2018 by Dave Davies
With over 59% of websites using WordPress as a CMS, optimizing them to load quickly is a good idea. Contributor Dave Davies walks through key steps and shows how to optimize a WordPress site for Google PageSpeed.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Link-building tools you may not know about
Aug 14, 2018 by Julie Joyce
Contributor Julie Joyce breaks down the nuts and bolts of four unique link-building tools and shares how each can help analyze web pages and assist in your linking efforts.
- Unlocking the full potential of transactional emails
Aug 14, 2018 by Len Shneyder
Columnist Len Schneyder advises marketers how to get the most out of their transactional emails without stepping over the line.
- 7 ways digital marketers use what happens on calls to optimize ROI
Aug 14, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
The customer journey is calling. When consumers search for products and services, engage with digital ads or visit a business’s website on their smartphones, they often convert in the most convenient and natural way: by calling.
- Blippar launches indoor visual positioning system to anchor AR
Aug 14, 2018 by Barry Levine
Employing machine vision to recognize mapped objects, the company says it can determine which way a user is looking and can calculate positioning down to a centimeter.
- AP: Google collects location data when ‘Location History’ is turned off
Aug 14, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Google says it tells users exactly what it’s doing. It does, though some of the information is buried.
Search News From Around The Web:
- 15 Mobile Landing Page Best Practices Proven To Get Big Results, Optin Monster
- How Google’s Medic Update Could Disappoint Searchers, The Upper Ranks
- How to Find LSI Keywords: 5 Easy Strategies, Alexa
- Introduction to Machine Learning and AI: Conversations with Chris Penn, Stone Temple
- Securing Web Sites Made Them Less Accessible, MeyerWeb
