SearchCap: Alexa & Google Assistant, AMP URLs & link building
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google announces solution to longstanding AMP cache URL display problem
Jan 8, 2018 by Michelle Robbins
Later this year, the Google AMP cache will finally display publisher URLs instead of Google URLs in the search results.
- It’s Google Home vs. Amazon Alexa at CES in the battle for the voice ecosystem
Jan 8, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Google and Amazon both announce new device partnerships; the Google Assistant will be on new “smart display” devices, more TVs, speakers and in cars.
- Split testing Google Shopping campaigns
Jan 9, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Many retailers and marketers want to review the performance of their Google Shopping campaigns with split testing, whether it’s to establish if a tool will offer more efficiency than manual implementation or to compare two tools against each other. However, the Google Shopping channel lends itself to accurate split testing only under certain conditions, and […]
- 5 content distribution strategies for 2018
Jan 9, 2018 by Sherry Bonelli
So, you’ve created tons of content, but you still aren’t gaining any traction. What gives? Columnist Sherry Bonelli explains how doing more with your existing content can help it reach its full potential.
- Best practices for qualifying your link opportunities
Jan 9, 2018 by Ryan Shelley
So, you’ve got a list of potential linking partners, but how do you qualify them? Columnist Ryan Shelley shares his process.
- Har Gobind Khorana Google doodle celebrates first chemist to construct a synthetic gene
Jan 9, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Born in Raipur, Pakistan, Dr. Khorana received the Nobel Prize while doing research at the University of Wisconsin in 1968.
