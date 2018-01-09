Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google announces solution to longstanding AMP cache URL display problem

Jan 8, 2018 by Michelle Robbins Later this year, the Google AMP cache will finally display publisher URLs instead of Google URLs in the search results.

It’s Google Home vs. Amazon Alexa at CES in the battle for the voice ecosystem

Jan 8, 2018 by Greg Sterling Google and Amazon both announce new device partnerships; the Google Assistant will be on new “smart display” devices, more TVs, speakers and in cars.

Split testing Google Shopping campaigns

Jan 9, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot Many retailers and marketers want to review the performance of their Google Shopping campaigns with split testing, whether it’s to establish if a tool will offer more efficiency than manual implementation or to compare two tools against each other. However, the Google Shopping channel lends itself to accurate split testing only under certain conditions, and […]

5 content distribution strategies for 2018

Jan 9, 2018 by Sherry Bonelli So, you’ve created tons of content, but you still aren’t gaining any traction. What gives? Columnist Sherry Bonelli explains how doing more with your existing content can help it reach its full potential.

Best practices for qualifying your link opportunities

Jan 9, 2018 by Ryan Shelley So, you’ve got a list of potential linking partners, but how do you qualify them? Columnist Ryan Shelley shares his process.