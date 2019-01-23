SearchCap: Amazon adds acquisition metrics, Google Posts, SMX West starts next week
Amy Gesenhues on January 23, 2019 at 4:21 pm
- Get started with marketing automation–learn the terms you need to know
Jan 23, 2019 by Digital Marketing Depot
For businesses involved in digital marketing, marketing automation has quickly become a game-changer. Customizable and scalable platforms are available to businesses of just about any size. Whether you work for an agency or are an in-house marketing professional, it’s time to get familiar with some basic automated marketing and sales concepts.
- Amazon adds customer acquisition metrics for Sponsored Brands campaigns
Jan 23, 2019 by Ginny Marvin
The “new-to-brand” set of metrics are also available for Amazon sellers’ display and video ad campaigns.
- Don’t give up on Google Posts
Jan 23, 2019 by Adam Dorfman
Since a GMB listing is a major local ranking factor for a business, keeping listings fresh with content improves findability in search.
- SMX West is next week – don’t miss your chance to attend!
Jan 22, 2019 by Search Engine Land
Generate leads, drive sales, and achieve your traffic goals with proven SEO and SEM tactics from 40+ search marketing experts. Attend SMX® West, January 30-31 in San Jose! Book your pass by January 29 to save up to $300 off on-site rates! Join us to: Discover how to create high-performing campaigns that boost awareness.
- U.S. marketers respond to Google’s $57 million GDPR fine
Jan 23, 2019 by Robin Kurzer
Though the action doesn’t affect U.S. marketers directly, many see it as an important case to watch.
- BI provider Qlik buys Crunch Data and its bot
Jan 23, 2019 by Barry Levine
This is the latest effort by an analytics platform to offer natural language text or voice interfaces to the surrounding sea of data.
- Google Chrome API changes may disable most ad blockers
Jan 23, 2019 by Greg Sterling
The company says the changes are about page speed, security and user privacy; critics are more cynical about Google’s motives.
- All advertisers can now buy Google’s 15-second non-skippable video ads
Jan 23, 2019 by Robin Kurzer
The ads were previously available only to advertisers who buy ads through Google Preferred and by reservation.
- Choosing a marketing automation platform
Jan 23, 2019 by Digital Marketing Depot
Marketing organizations of all sizes are being inundated by data from multiple digital marketing channels and an increasing number of consumer devices. Faced with challenging market dynamics and increasing ROI pressure, more B2B marketers are using marketing automation platforms to manage complex, multi-touch buyer ecosystems.
- YouTube TV now available in more than 98% of U.S. households
Jan 23, 2019 by Amy Gesenhues
The company announced on Wednesday it is expanding to 95 markets, with plans to reach any remaining uncovered areas in the U.S shortly.
- LinkedIn’s ‘Interest Targeting’ lets advertisers target ads based on users’ professional interests
Jan 23, 2019 by Amy Gesenhues
The Interest Targeting feature will allow advertisers to reach audience members who’ve interacted with content on topics like AI, customer experience and more.
- How to be charismatic: Marketing with charm, heart and personality
Jan 23, 2019 by Allen Martinez
Add to your brand’s charisma by actively listening to what your customers care about, demonstrate how you add value to them and create stories that resonate on an emotional level. Learn how it’s done.
- Scott Brinker lays out vision for Second Golden Age of MarTech
Jan 22, 2019 by Barry Levine
In preparing this year’s MarTech Landscape, Brinker sees a new blending that is helping to solve the industry’s three big challenges.
- How one marketer uses a chatbot to retain customers
Jan 22, 2019 by Barry Levine
For cleaning product maker TriNova, a Facebook Messenger chatbot keeps customers engaged with the brand and buying more products than other customers.
- Are You Sabotaging Your SEO Writing Success?, SuccessWorks
- BigCommerce SEO Case Study: How to Improve SEO When Moving to BigCommerce, Inflow
- Deep Dive: Local SEO for the Automotive Industry, Local University
- Google To SEOs: You Focus Too Much On Links, Search Engine Roundtable
- Links as a Ranking Factor Remain Strong in 2019, Stone Temple
- The Beginner’s Guide to Dynamic Search Ads, Clix Marketing
- What Is SEM? Does SEM Include SEO?, Bruce Clay
