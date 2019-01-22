SearchCap: Amazon’s record-breaking holiday season, Google My Business updates, more
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Amazon had a record-breaking holiday season, here’s how advertisers managed it
Jan 22, 2019 by Melissa Reilly
The holiday season brought improved Sponsored Brand ad copy approval times but policy enforcement was fairly inconsistent. However, new feature rollouts should continue to be helpful into the new year.
- Small business scammer shut down by Google lawsuit
Jan 22, 2019 by Greg Sterling
Defendant firm had falsely represented that it was acting on behalf of Google.
- Google offers improved GMB sign-up flow for service-area businesses
Jan 22, 2019 by Greg Sterling
Improved process will make it easier to set up service areas on GMB.
- Leveraging Amazon search ads in a time of rapid change
Jan 18, 2019 by Ginny Marvin
Amazon’s advertising offerings are getting more sophisticated, presenting marketers with new opportunities and complexities.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Beeswax funding news underscores a rise in bringing services in-house, faith in CTV advertising
Jan 22, 2019 by Robin Kurzer
The BaaS platform has secured a total of $28 million and reported a jump in revenue of 150 percent over last year.
- Amazon adds customer acquisition metrics for display, video, Sponsored Brands campaigns
Jan 22, 2019 by Ginny Marvin
The “new-to-brand” set of metrics are aimed at helping brands understand how well their campaigns convert first-time buyers.
- New report: B2B digital transformation is more focused on customers than on efficiency
Jan 18, 2019 by Barry Levine
A new report from CPQ software provider FPX indicates more companies understand the best way to drive sales is boosting customer experience.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Bing Search Innovation: Here’s Why It Never Stops, Stone Temple
- Digital Marketing Agency s360 Acquires OnlinePartners, Egmont
- Full Funnel Testing: SEO & CRO Together, Moz
- Google Structured Data Tool Showing More Warnings?, Search Engine Roundtable
- Mozilla gets a new CFO, TechCrunch
- Organizing a Successful PPC Audit, PPC Hero
- Phrase Match Difference Between Google & Bing, Clix Marketing PPC Blog
- SEO: Reclaiming Lost Links from Site Migrations, Practical Ecommerce
- What to Look for in a Link Building Company, Vertical Measures
