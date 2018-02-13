Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: AMP Stories, Google Shopping links & more search refinements
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- AMP Stories: The new Accelerated Mobile Pages format from Google
Feb 13, 2018 by Michelle Robbins
Does this doubling down on the mobile framework by adding the new, heavily visual and interactive format signal a more aggressive push toward AMP-only websites?
- Google gets in on mobile ‘story craze’ with new AMP Stories format
Feb 13, 2018 by Greg Sterling
New, visually rich mobile content format is designed to generate more engagement from users.
- Google launches new look for ‘people also search for’ search refinements
Feb 13, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Go to a search result, click on a listing, and then click back to the search results page on Google to trigger this on Google desktop search.
- Keyword discovery and expansion with competitive intelligence
Feb 13, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Analyzing big data sets is a common challenge facing enterprise search advertisers, particularly for those managing campaigns across a massive volume of keywords. For many advertisers, campaigns will have evolved and developed over time, and the keywords they are using will often be the product of years of iteration, testing and optimization. Management of these […]
- How do you optimize content for a voice-first world?
Feb 13, 2018 by Sherry Bonelli
Want to know how to optimize your content for voice search? Contributor Sherry Bonelli shares how to incorporate smart SEO tactics to increase the chance of being heard.
- Spotted: Links to competing shopping engines in UK Google Shopping results
Feb 13, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
The new look is in response to the European Commission’s antritrust ruling against Google, but it may not satisfy rivals.
- Who won the Super Bowl ad game? The spots that generated the most buzz across YouTube, social & search
Feb 13, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
While the Philadelphia Eagles were this year’s Super Bowl champs on the field, the overall Super Bowl brand winner isn’t as easy to name.
