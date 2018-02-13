Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

AMP Stories: The new Accelerated Mobile Pages format from Google

Feb 13, 2018 by Michelle Robbins Does this doubling down on the mobile framework by adding the new, heavily visual and interactive format signal a more aggressive push toward AMP-only websites?

Google gets in on mobile ‘story craze’ with new AMP Stories format

Feb 13, 2018 by Greg Sterling New, visually rich mobile content format is designed to generate more engagement from users.

Google launches new look for ‘people also search for’ search refinements

Feb 13, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Go to a search result, click on a listing, and then click back to the search results page on Google to trigger this on Google desktop search.

Keyword discovery and expansion with competitive intelligence

Feb 13, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot Analyzing big data sets is a common challenge facing enterprise search advertisers, particularly for those managing campaigns across a massive volume of keywords. For many advertisers, campaigns will have evolved and developed over time, and the keywords they are using will often be the product of years of iteration, testing and optimization. Management of these […]

How do you optimize content for a voice-first world?

Feb 13, 2018 by Sherry Bonelli Want to know how to optimize your content for voice search? Contributor Sherry Bonelli shares how to incorporate smart SEO tactics to increase the chance of being heard.

Spotted: Links to competing shopping engines in UK Google Shopping results

Feb 13, 2018 by Ginny Marvin The new look is in response to the European Commission’s antritrust ruling against Google, but it may not satisfy rivals.