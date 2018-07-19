SearchCap: Apple loses top management, new SEMPO Board, Apple Maps & more
Debra Mastaler on July 19, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- SEMPO announces new board of directors for 2018-2020
Jul 19, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Here are the 15 new members of the board of directors for the search marketing organization.
- How to implement an Account-Based Marketing strategy
Jul 19, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Today’s B2B buyer is no longer just an individual lead. They’re part of a networked account. They work within a company decision team to decide whether or not to make a purchase, based on self-guided research and selection. Account-Based Marketing (ABM) is gaining traction as the viable complement to traditional sales and marketing efforts.
- Apple Maps takes a step in the right direction
Jul 19, 2018 by Adam Dorfman
Keep your business listings on Google Maps updated, says contributor Adam Dorfman — and don’t overlook doing the same on Apple Maps. Here’s a look at the new and improved Apple Maps and its features.
- The last of Siri’s original bosses leaves Apple, as does ex-Topsy search exec
Jul 19, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Departures likely a response to the reorganization of Siri and AI units under John Giannandrea.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Going on the offensive: The use of attack sites in reputation management
Jul 19, 2018 by Chris Silver Smith
Contributor Chris Silver Smith discusses counterattack campaigns, how they are used and why they are not a best practice for online reputation management professionals.
- 15 checks you should make when choosing a link partner
Jul 19, 2018 by Julie Joyce
How can you best evaluate a site to determine whether it’s a good linking partner? Contributor Julie Joyce outlines 15 things you need to check including site hacks, poor quality content, traffic and more.
- 8 best practices for implementing multi-touch attribution
Jul 19, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Savvy marketers realize the benefits of omnichannel marketing. These brands use sophisticated tactics to engage their best customers and prospects wherever they are — online, on their phones or watching video or TV. With digital, we’ve gained the ability to target consumers with relevant content at just the right time and place.
- WildFire launches virtual coin platform to promote app discovery and engagement
Jul 19, 2018 by Barry Levine
Eschewing blockchain, the company is offering a standalone reward system that operates inside and between mobile apps.
- Perengo launches DSP optimized for recruitment ads
Jul 19, 2018 by Barry Levine
The San Francisco-based company says the platform is the only one that is fully automated and focused on this industry.
- Namogoo launches service to track personal data leakage through third parties
Jul 19, 2018 by Barry Levine
The firm says its new GDPR Insights is the first to utilize a JavaScript tag to determine what data is shared to outside services.
- Twitter puts verification process work on hold to focus on elections integrity
Jul 18, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Twitter’s head of product says his team is pausing work on the Bluecheck/Verification process to focus on the health of the app ahead of elections.
- FTC says it will take a ‘close look’ at EU antitrust fine against Google
Jul 18, 2018 by Greg Sterling
However, it’s not clear what action, if any, the FTC will take.
- Even with all the glitches, Prime Day 2018 proves to be Amazon’s biggest sales day ever
Jul 18, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Amazon reports this year’s Prime Day sales exceeded last year’s results, as well as its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Google Still Has A Lot of Work To Do When It Comes To Location, Local SEO Guide
- How to Balance SEO Strategy with Brand Storytelling, Skyword
- Updating Bids and Monitoring Changes with AdWords Scripts, PPCHero
- What Are GMB Insights’ Subjective Attributes and How Can You Use Them?, Bright Local
- Will GDPR Affect PPC Advertising?, PPC.org
