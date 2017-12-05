Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Apple search ads, Google’s newest search features & latest carousel test
Amy Gesenhues on December 5, 2017 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Apple launches ‘set it and forget it’ Search Ads Basic for the App Store
Dec 5, 2017 by Greg Sterling
No keywords, no bidding with new simplified search product.
- Google’s latest search updates brings more content to Featured Snippets & Knowledge Panel info
Dec 5, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
“Search is not just about answering your questions — it’s also about discovery,” writes Google product manager Michael Galvez.
- Google wraps Hanukkah, Festivus, Christmas & Kwanzaa searches in festive holiday decor
Dec 5, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Hanukkah decorations include a Menorah, Christmas searches display a gingerbread house and candy canes, and Kwanzaa searches get a Kinara.
- PPC agencies will play these 4 roles when automation takes over
Dec 5, 2017 by Frederick Vallaeys
Many in the SEM world are concerned that artificial intelligence and machine learning will make their jobs obsolete — but columnist Frederick Vallaeys believes that humans and machines working together will ultimately create the most value for clients.
- Links: To speed or not to speed
Dec 5, 2017 by Julie Joyce
Want to build links faster? Julie Joyce discusses which tasks can be sped up and which can’t.
- Google testing an answers carousel within the search results snippets
Dec 5, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Publishers and webmasters might not like this new feature Google is testing.
