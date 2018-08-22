SearchCap: Ask an SMXpert, Google HTTPS site migration, GSC news & more
Debra Mastaler on August 22, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Report shows YouTube and Google video ranking algorithms differ widely
Aug 22, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
A new report shows that there’s little correlation between ranking well in YouTube search and doing the same in Google video carousels.
- Google to automatically verify your Google Search Console account if you are the property’s owner in Google Analytics
Aug 22, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google is opening up Google Search Console automatically, so countless webmasters and site owners will have more access to data and important website alerts.
- Flying close to the sun: SEO tactics that may get you burned
Aug 22, 2018 by Stephan Spencer
The temptation to take the “quick and easy” route is everywhere, and SEO is no different. Contributor Stephan Spencer shows how going black- or gray-hat might sound good initially, but in the end, like Icarus, may get you burned.
- Ask an SMXpert – Significant changes to local search
Aug 22, 2018 by Debra Mastaler
Looking for a way to maximize local ads or geotargeting? SMXperts Dana DiTomaso, David Mihm and Andy Taylor share valuable tips and advanced tactics to help you succeed in local search.
- When migrating from HTTP to HTTPS, Google says to use 301 redirects
Aug 22, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Don’t get fancy with your HTTPS site migration. Keep it simple and consistent, and use 301 redirects, says Google.
- Users spot redesigned Google Image search results design
Aug 22, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Did you see the new white preview boxes for Google Image Search? Google may be preparing to launch a new design for image search.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Chrome browser to update to material design ‘across all operating systems’
Aug 22, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Reportedly, the changes will be most pronounced on iOS.
- The next level of marketing maturity on stage at MarTech this October
Aug 22, 2018 by Scott Brinker
I’m going to declare that, as of August 2018, martech has crossed a threshold into maturity. And by martech, I mean the grand view of martech, the convergence of marketing, technology and management practices across industries — and the hybrid marketing leaders who are driving the strategy and operations of that convergence. Sure, the marketing […]
- Facebook to WaPo: No, we are not rating the trustworthiness of users
Aug 22, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Facebook says it does have a process to protect against people indiscriminately flagging news as false, but it contends The Washington Post got the details wrong.
- Adobe adds enhancements to boost the venerable channel of email
Aug 22, 2018 by Barry Levine
With its new features, data from its latest consumer survey and previewed research, Adobe shows that email is very much alive and kicking.
- MeetEdgar offers automated variations for social posts for SMBs
Aug 22, 2018 by Barry Levine
The social post scheduler says this is the first time the capability has been offered in a tool for small businesses.
- Report: Customers are more loyal to companies that are transparent on social media
Aug 22, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
Consumers expect more transparency from businesses than they do from politicans, friends, or even themselves.
- Facebook removes 5K ad targeting filters to keep advertisers from discriminating against ethnic & religious groups
Aug 21, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Along with fewer ad filters, Facebook is trying to fight discrimination with a new certification tool that is now part of its Ads Manager platform.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Announcing the Art and Science of Automated Extensions webcast, Bing
- Mobile Technology Showdown, Elephate
- Say Aloha: A closer look at Facebook’s voice ambitions, Techcrunch
- Study: Privacy still a worry for smart speaker users, Mobile Marketer
- The Ultimate Guide to Marketing Trends in 2018, Hubspot
- Why Layering & Testing Search Audiences Is Important, PPC Hero
- Your target audience may be bigger than you realize, Think With Google
