SearchCap: Ask an SMXpert, Google update fully rolled out, paid search campaigns & more
Debra Mastaler on August 8, 2018 at 4:01 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google’s August core search algorithm update is now fully rolled out
Aug 8, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Some SEOs are seeing more fluctuations with the Google rankings now, but Google has confirmed the August 1 update has been fully rolled out.
- 5,000+ Martech Tools: What’s a marketer to do?
Aug 8, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
You’ve seen the martech landscape graphic with 5,000+ logos. You’re adept at marketing automation, data crunching and multichannel campaign analysis. You (think you) know the difference between a CDP, DMP and iPaaS.
- Ask an SMXpert — Advanced Technical SEO for Bing
Aug 8, 2018 by Debra Mastaler
SMXpert and Microsoft Senior Program Manager Frederic Dubut answers questions on how Bing handles redirects, crawl budgets and more.
- Structuring paid search campaigns: Segmentation vs. aggregation
Aug 8, 2018 by Megan Taggart
Contributor Megan Taggart recommends regularly auditing paid search accounts to assess the need for segmentation or aggregation which will bring value to your marketing programs.
- How to rev up your page speed for better website performance
Aug 8, 2018 by Jeremy Knauff
Improving page speed isn’t some arcane and mysterious dark art. Contributor Jeremy Knauff reviews everything from plug-ins to CDNs and points out what you can do to improve your page speed without a bunch of hocus-pocus.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Pinterest opens up wide-format Promoted Videos to all advertisers
Aug 8, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Launched in May to a limited group of brands, the max-width video ad units are now available to all advertisers via Pinterest’s Ads Manager.
- Ramp Up Your Amazon Ad Game: 5 tips for success
Aug 8, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Amazon has emerged as the primary purchase channel of the US consumer. Nearly two-thirds of US households have Amazon Prime, and a whopping 92 percent of people who begin their purchase journey on Amazon buy on Amazon. But do you know how to leverage Amazon’s growing ad opportunities?
- How Bing is enhancing search and apparently growing as a result
Aug 8, 2018 by Adam Dorfman
Sure, Google is still bigger, but contributor Adam Dorfman notes that Bing has been introducing significant innovations. Here’s why the underdog search engine is worth another look.
- Marketing analytics platform CaliberMind launches ABM Converter
Aug 8, 2018 by Barry Levine
The new offering lets marketers convert their current platforms to account-based marketing, at what CaliberMind says is a fraction of the time or cost.
- Bridg announces ‘first CDP’ for brick-and-mortar retailers
Aug 8, 2018 by Barry Levine
Coupled with a CRM, the new platform will link deterministic and probabilistic profiles of customers to help target active as well as lapsed ones.
- Swrve’s new platform enables ‘payload’ targeting and triggering
Aug 8, 2018 by Barry Levine
The company says this is the first real-time use of granular data within an event for defining audiences and deciding when to send messaging.
- Report: Amazon internal data suggest ‘voice-commerce’ virtually nonexistent
Aug 8, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Contradicting consumer surveys, article claims only 2% of device owners have made purchases through smart speakers this year.
Search News From Around The Web:
- #GTMTips: Decorate Links And Decorate Forms Tag Types, Simo Ahava
- 15 SEO Experiences I’d Like to Share With You, John W. Defeo
- Drama Over Google’s Meta Description Tag Character Length Continues, Vertical Measures
- Google: When Asking for Links Isn’t a Link Scheme, TheSEMPost
- How to use Google My Business for Corporate Communication, Maximize Social Business
- Popular Websites that May Fail in Mobile First Indexing, Elephate
- The State of Google Images and Visual Search, State of Digital
