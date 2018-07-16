SearchCap: Ask an SMXpert, Stone Temple acquired, Google mobile results & more
Debra Mastaler on July 16, 2018 at 4:34 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- 7 ways digital marketers use what happens on calls to optimize ROI
Jul 16, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
The customer journey is calling. When consumers search for products and services, engage with digital ads or visit a business’s website on their smartphones, they often convert in the most convenient and natural way: by calling.
- Ask an SMXpert – Google Tag Manager
Jul 16, 2018 by Debra Mastaler
SMXperts Stephanie Wallace and Tom Bennet answer questions on how Google Tag Manager works, its key benefits and why you should be using it.
- Report: Google’s mobile search results now show image thumbnails 45% of the time
Jul 16, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
There was a 183% increase in the chances you’ll see an image thumbnail in the mobile Google Search Results.
- Stone Temple Consulting has been acquired by Perficient
Jul 16, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Stone Temple and its roughly 60 employees will continue to operate out of its Boston office.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Activating B2B influencers across earned, owned, shared & paid media
Jul 16, 2018 by Michael Brito
There are lots of ways to involve influencers in your B2B marketing. Contributor Michael Brito explores a few key options.
- Facebook says ‘tens of thousands’ of people opt in to take its user surveys every week
Jul 16, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
A team of more than 100 user researchers collect and analyze feedback to help inform product decisions.
- Webinar: Close the Online/Offline Data Gap with AI-driven Call Intelligence
Jul 16, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
With mobile search and voice interactions on the rise, it’s more important than ever to make phone calls a critical part of your data-driven marketing strategy. And thanks to recent advances in artificial intelligence (AI), you can now derive valuable real-time insights from inbound phone conversations.
- New features in the Facebook Ads Manager app make building ads on mobile easier
Jul 16, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The ad-creation tool has five new features, including the ability to include overlays, stickers, logos and more.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Building Knowledge on the Web, GoFish Digital
- How Image Optimisation Decreased my Website’s Page Weight by 62%, Freshman
- Setting website and SEO goals, WO Strategies
- The growth and evolution of the Bing Partner Program, Bing
- What’s New & Improved in Google Data Studio, Seer Interactive
- Chrome’s “Heavy Page Capping” to Alert Users About Bandwith Heavy Pages
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.