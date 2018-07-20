SearchCap: Ask an SMXpert, Trump tops Google ratings for “idiot”, search in pics & more
Debra Mastaler on July 20, 2018 at 4:19 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Ask the SMXpert – Optimizing for voice search & virtual assistants
Jul 20, 2018 by Debra Mastaler
SMXpert Upasna Gautam continues the Q&A from SMX Advanced and discusses a number of topics including creating the right content, using homonyms, stressed words and quality metrics when optimizing for voice search.
- Search in Pics: Watermelons, air ducts & new office buildings
Jul 20, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google makes lot of watermelon: Source: Instagram
- Trolls propel Trump to top Google ratings for ‘idiot’
Jul 19, 2018 by Chris Sherman
People upset with Trump’s recent actions and policies have used several SEO techniques to get pictures of the president at the top of image search results for the word ‘idiot’
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Report: Smart speaker ownership driving voice adoption on smartphones
Jul 20, 2018 by Greg Sterling
But 38% also said they bought a smart speaker ‘to reduce screen time’.
- Planning to make a video ad or other video asset? 3 things to consider
Jul 20, 2018 by Jacob Baadsgaard
Before you start shooting video, or even writing a script, contributor Jacob Baadsgaard recommends you ask yourself these key questions.
- Gartner releases first Magic Quadrant on mobile marketing platforms
Jul 20, 2018 by Barry Levine
Mobile-only platforms take most of the top places, above Salesforce and Oracle.
- IAB Tech Labs launches blockchain-analysis pilot program
Jul 20, 2018 by Barry Levine
The effort will examine blockchain projects by member organizations, resulting in a white paper that separates wheat from chaff.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Announcing The Art and Science of Bing Ads bid and budget optimization, Bing
- Common Google Analytics Mistakes for Ecommerce Sites & How to Fix Them, DeepCrawl
- How local languages should influence your search & advertising strategies, eConsultancy
- How The Right Use Of Visuals Can Boost Landing Page Conversion, Search Engine People
- The AdWords Conversions Tab: What are all those columns and which should you be using?, Periscopix
- The Ultimate List of Local Link Building Ideas, Nifty Marketing
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.