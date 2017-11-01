Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Ask Google, SEO cookbook & SMX recap
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- The SEO ‘do more with less’ cookbook
Nov 1, 2017 by Bobby Lyons
How do you get the most out of your SEO program with limited resources? Columnist Bobby Lyons outlines his strategy for using analytics data to find areas of the site that, if improved, could drive additional revenue for the business.
- Siri, Safari and Google Search: What does it mean for marketers?
Nov 1, 2017 by Jim Yu
Columnist Jim Yu explains how Apple’s recent announcements and updates to Siri and Safari have had a major impact on the search marketing industry.
- The Great #SMX East Recap: 2017 Edition
Nov 1, 2017 by Lauren Donovan
And another SMX East is in the books! Last week’s show was a success, and we want to thank everyone who helped make it happen — speakers, sponsors, vendors, staff, organizers, and of course, our invaluable attendees. Right off the bat, we want to invite everyone — whether you were or were not at the […]
- ‘Ask Me Anything’ with Google’s Gary Illyes at SMX East
Oct 31, 2017 by Eric Enge
Have questions about Google’s stance on organic rankings? On featured snippets? On the mobile-first algorithm? Get answers in contributor Eric Enge’s recap of this informative session at Search Engine Land’s recent conference.
'Ask Me Anything' with Google's Gary Illyes at SMX East
