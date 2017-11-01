Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

The SEO ‘do more with less’ cookbook

Nov 1, 2017 by Bobby Lyons How do you get the most out of your SEO program with limited resources? Columnist Bobby Lyons outlines his strategy for using analytics data to find areas of the site that, if improved, could drive additional revenue for the business.

Siri, Safari and Google Search: What does it mean for marketers?

Nov 1, 2017 by Jim Yu Columnist Jim Yu explains how Apple’s recent announcements and updates to Siri and Safari have had a major impact on the search marketing industry.

The Great #SMX East Recap: 2017 Edition

Nov 1, 2017 by Lauren Donovan And another SMX East is in the books! Last week’s show was a success, and we want to thank everyone who helped make it happen — speakers, sponsors, vendors, staff, organizers, and of course, our invaluable attendees. Right off the bat, we want to invite everyone — whether you were or were not at the […]