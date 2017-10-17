Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Bing ads account linking, scary SEO & duplicate content
Barry Schwartz on October 17, 2017 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google AMP and call attribution — 5 things you need to know
Oct 17, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
AMP stands for Accelerated Mobile Pages, Google’s open source initiative to improve web page speed and performance for mobile users. But that speed comes at a cost for digital marketers. AMP eliminates scripts — including the scripts that help you track mobile calls.
- The holidays arrived early for local marketers
Oct 17, 2017 by Chris Sherman
The holiday season has arrived early for locally focused marketers. Consider the developments that have occurred just in the past week: Google My Business API added new features, including the ability to manage your Google Posts. Facebook announced a number of tools and partnerships supporting local discovery, including booking and food ordering.
- Bing Ads launches Multi-Linking for multiple-account management
Oct 17, 2017 by Susan Wenograd
Users can now link and unlink accounts within the platform more easily.
- Ignoring these 6 SEO strategies could come back to haunt you
Oct 17, 2017 by Sherry Bonelli
Sure, they’re scary, but sometimes it’s worth putting on a brave front. Contributor Sherry Bonelli demystifies techniques that can yield sweet treats.
- Dealing with duplicate content
Oct 17, 2017 by Ryan Shelley
Of all of the possible SEO problems to tackle, columnist Ryan Shelley says duplicate content is one of the easiest. Learn why, and get the scoop on what you need to do.
- Selena Quintanilla Google doodle celebrates Mexican-American musician & beacon for Latinx community
Oct 17, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Selena was the first female, and youngest, Tejano artist to win a Grammy.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Why engagement trumps reach when measuring influencer marketing impact
- Apple’s move to kill cookies isn’t a crisis — It’s an opportunity
- indaHash plans cryptocurrency to pay influencers and their followers
- Twitter’s new Video Website Card ad format uses video to push link clicks
- Apocalypse for online search? Here’s how marketers can thrive
Search News From Around The Web:
- Moving from HTTP to HTTPS: A Step by Step Guide for Avoiding SEO Pitfalls and Maximizing Google Organic Traffic, Keylime Toolbox
- 25 Signs Your PPC Audit Was Done by a Rookie, Ignite Visibility
- Apple Maps transit information added for Birmingham, Ala., appleinsider.com
- Google Lens Sucks, For Now, Co.Design
- Google Maps Stopped Showing Distance As Calories And Cupcakes Because People Haaaated It, BuzzFeed
- Google Testing New Sitelinks Format For Desktop, Search Engine Roundtable
- How Google Determines Which Ads & Search Features to Show on Search Results Page, The SEM Post
- Proposing Better Ways to Think about Internal Linking, Distilled
- Screenless Search Marketing Essentials – Your Practical Guide, State of Digital
- The Hornets’ Nest – Exploring The Wild Google Algorithm Updates and Volatility In The Fall of 2017, gsqi.com
