Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google Manufacturer Center adds rich content, deeper analytics, expands availability

Jan 7, 2019 by Ginny Marvin A new “From the manufacturer” section in Google Shopping product pages can feature brand-supplied rich content.

Google’s Rich Results testing tool now supports code editing

Jan 7, 2019 by Barry Schwartz You can now edit the code in the rich results test and see what those edits do in real time.

StrategiQ launches Spark, an SEO deployment platform

Jan 7, 2019 by Barry Schwartz The tool employs Cloudflare Workers to make changes server-side.

Leading local SEO predictions: Reserve with Google will grow, real-time local inventory gets real

Jan 7, 2019 by Greg Sterling GMB messaging, voice search optimization, local inventory data, Q&A and the decline of SMB websites are all explored.

Bing Ads’ AI-powered Performance Insights now available globally

Jan 7, 2019 by Robin Kurzer The tool provides an on-the-spot way to take action on performance changes in your accounts.