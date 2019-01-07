SearchCap: Bing Ads AI, Google rich results test & Google Manufacturer Center
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google Manufacturer Center adds rich content, deeper analytics, expands availability
Jan 7, 2019 by Ginny Marvin
A new “From the manufacturer” section in Google Shopping product pages can feature brand-supplied rich content.
- Google’s Rich Results testing tool now supports code editing
Jan 7, 2019 by Barry Schwartz
You can now edit the code in the rich results test and see what those edits do in real time.
- StrategiQ launches Spark, an SEO deployment platform
Jan 7, 2019 by Barry Schwartz
The tool employs Cloudflare Workers to make changes server-side.
- Leading local SEO predictions: Reserve with Google will grow, real-time local inventory gets real
Jan 7, 2019 by Greg Sterling
GMB messaging, voice search optimization, local inventory data, Q&A and the decline of SMB websites are all explored.
- Bing Ads’ AI-powered Performance Insights now available globally
Jan 7, 2019 by Robin Kurzer
The tool provides an on-the-spot way to take action on performance changes in your accounts.
- Google buys expert community and ‘answer engine’ Superpod for $60 million
Jan 4, 2019 by Greg Sterling
The speculation is that Superpod founders and assets will be used to improve Google Assistant.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Spotify opens personalized ‘Discover Weekly’ playlists to brand sponsorships
Jan 7, 2019 by Amy Gesenhues
The company has started testing an advertising opportunity that will allow brands to sponsor the curated playlists “end-to-end.”
- Help us anonymously benchmark marketing operations and technology salaries
Jan 7, 2019 by Scott Brinker
Please give us just 3 minutes from your day to participate in our 2019 Marketing Technology & Operations Salary Survey.
- How marketers can counter chatbot backlash
Jan 7, 2019 by Barry Levine
With such a wide variation in chatbot performance, users may begin to avoid the conversational interfaces unless marketers take action.
- As CES opens, Amazon, Google tout digital assistant stats that highlight respective market strengths
Jan 7, 2019 by Greg Sterling
Amazon claims more than 100 million Alexa devices sold; Google says Assistant will soon reach 1 billion devices.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Google Adds Your Match Score to Local Packs, Sergey Alakov
- DuckDuckGo: No, we’re not using browser fingerprinting to track you, TechCrunch
- Google gets go-ahead from Central Bank for payments, Irish Times
- Google Says Unnatural Links By Humans Or Bots Are Your Responsibility, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update January 6th, Search Engine Roundtable
- Here’s how the Google Assistant became more helpful in 2018, Google Blog
- Taking Local Inventory Online: An Interview with Pointy’s Mark Cummins, Moz
