Debra Mastaler on June 25, 2018 at 4:15 pm
- Parsing pages: Is it better to update or remove thin content?
Jun 25, 2018 by Kristopher Jones
There are three basic strategies for dealing with thin content: update, redirect or noindex. Contributor Kristopher Jones looks at each and says to always keep the purpose of the content in mind when making any change.
- Enterprise Call Analytics Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide — updated for 2018
Jun 25, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Inbound callers are proving to be highly engaged with brands, and they convert more quickly than customers who do not use the phone to interact with businesses. According to “Pick Up the Phone: Your Best Customer Is On the Line,” published by Forrester Consulting.
- How to take advantage of strategic PPC audience targeting
Jun 25, 2018 by Amy Bishop
Contributor Amy Bishop shows us how to use audiences within paid search campaigns to target and convert prospects more effectively.
- Bing Ads app gets multi-user access to toggle between accounts & ability to add funds
Jun 25, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Quickly navigate between multiple accounts, get actionable insights and add funds to prepay accounts on the go.
- Google Search Console releases URL inspection tool
Jun 25, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Check out the new tool that shows you details about how Google crawled, indexed and processed a specific URL on your website.
- Content optimization vs. SEO — What’s the difference?
Jun 25, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Keyword optimization is a framework for SEO. Similarly, you could say that topic modeling (how words and phrases are interrelated) is a framework for content optimization. With the rise of semantic search, the goal is to cover a topic rather than zoning in on a specific keyword.
- New report: Some ad campaigns are almost entirely robot traffic
Jun 25, 2018 by Barry Levine
The good news in this first Robot Traffic Report from ad platform Dianomi: Overall bot traffic is down to about 32 percent, including good and bad ones.
- Loyalty is more than marketing, it’s a mindset
Jun 25, 2018 by Evan Magliocca
Contributor Evan Magliocca explains how retailers must approach customer loyalty — you’ve got to give it to get it.
- Traditional TV rolls with the times, remains a viable entertainment channel to both viewers and advertisers
Jun 25, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
As it has for more than 100 years, competing tech challenges television to evolve rather than contribute to its demise.
- The future of TV advertising in today’s digital world
Jun 25, 2018 by Chuck Moran
TV advertising isn’t what it used to be — it’s much more, argues contributor Chuck Moran.
- Five Years of Google Ranking Signals, SEO By The Sea
- Danny Sullivan on being Google new search liaison, CNBC
- 4 Examples of Ads & Landing Pages That Have Perfected Post-Click Optimization, Acquisio
- A new guide for integrating Google Shopping ads using Google APIs, Google
- Five AdWords optimizations you can implement quickly, Seer Interactive
- The New Interface and Beyond: AdWords Updates 2018, PPC Hero
