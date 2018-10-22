SearchCap: Bing Ads conversion reporting, Google local pack booking & Apple search ads
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Apple search ads expected to generate $2 billion in revenue by 2020
Oct 22, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The ad units are on track to bring in $500 million by the end of this year, according to an industry analyst.
- Bing Ads changes when conversions are reported
Oct 22, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
The change applies to conversion and assist reporting.
- Google local pack now showing book, schedule buttons for some businesses
Oct 22, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google is now pushing booking and scheduling services in the local results through Reserve with Google.
- SEO agencies – Important questions to ask before choosing one
Oct 22, 2018 by Sponsored Content: Webgator
Have you ever had a negative experience using a search engine optimization agency? If so, you are by no means alone. It seems like just about every business owner has heard SEO horror stories or has one themselves. This article is not an exposé of bad agencies, nor is it to “name and shame” any […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Account-based marketing tools: What you need to know
Oct 22, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
An account-based marketing (ABM) strategy recognizes that B2B purchase decisions are often made by a group of individuals within the company. ABM tools automate many of the data and workflow processes that enable this approach. This 60-page report from MarTech Today brings together everything you need to know about account-based marketing tools and implementing this software […]
- SEO agencies – Important questions to ask before choosing one
Oct 22, 2018 by Sponsored Content: Webgator
Have you ever had a negative experience using a search engine optimization agency? If so, you are by no means alone. It seems like just about every business owner has heard SEO horror stories or has one themselves. This article is not an exposé of bad agencies, nor is it to “name and shame” any […]
- Gartner’s first Magic Quadrant report on ad tech scans the multi-channel giants
Oct 19, 2018 by Barry Levine
The report focuses on what it calls “foundational technology,” even as the ground keeps shifting.
- Facebook Attribution now available to all advertisers
Oct 19, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The attribution solution was in beta for more than a year.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Google Assistant Lists and Notes is a new dedicated app, 9to5Google
- Google Cache Bug With Mobile-First Indexing Resolved, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Home Hub review: the best digital photo frame, The Verge
- Google My Business New Features: ‘Add Product Collection’ & ‘Branded Search Insights’, Mike Blumenthal
- Google Workers Discussed Tweaking Search Function to Counter Travel Ban, Wall Street Journal
- How to Get More Keyword Metrics for Your Target Keywords, Moz
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.