Have you ever had a negative experience using a search engine optimization agency? If so, you are by no means alone. It seems like just about every business owner has heard SEO horror stories or has one themselves. This article is not an exposé of bad agencies, nor is it to “name and shame” any […]

Google is now pushing booking and scheduling services in the local results through Reserve with Google.

The ad units are on track to bring in $500 million by the end of this year, according to an industry analyst.

Account-based marketing tools: What you need to know

Oct 22, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot An account-based marketing (ABM) strategy recognizes that B2B purchase decisions are often made by a group of individuals within the company. ABM tools automate many of the data and workflow processes that enable this approach. This 60-page report from MarTech Today brings together everything you need to know about account-based marketing tools and implementing this software […]

SEO agencies – Important questions to ask before choosing one

Gartner’s first Magic Quadrant report on ad tech scans the multi-channel giants

Oct 19, 2018 by Barry Levine The report focuses on what it calls “foundational technology,” even as the ground keeps shifting.