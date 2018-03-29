Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

No search volume? No problem! 3 ways to improve low-traffic AdWords campaigns

Mar 29, 2018 by Jacob Baadsgaard Contributor Jacob Baadsgaard thinks you need to get scrappy and find ways to make the most of traffic you have access to instead of trying to adhere to high-traffic “best practices.”

Bing Ads brand CPC taking the elevator — up

Mar 29, 2018 by Andy Taylor Looking for options to hold down brand CPC on Bing Ads? Contributor Andy Taylor shares strategies for those programs observing significant increases.

Is your SEO/SEM software tool or agency worthy of a Search Engine Land Award?

Mar 29, 2018 by Search Engine Land The 2018 Search Engine Land Awards include new categories for software tools and platforms, agencies or individuals to submit industry research findings and be recognized for sharing insights around the search community.