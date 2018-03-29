Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Bing Ads CPC, SEO platforms & software & search volume
- No search volume? No problem! 3 ways to improve low-traffic AdWords campaigns
Mar 29, 2018 by Jacob Baadsgaard
Contributor Jacob Baadsgaard thinks you need to get scrappy and find ways to make the most of traffic you have access to instead of trying to adhere to high-traffic “best practices.”
- Bing Ads brand CPC taking the elevator — up
Mar 29, 2018 by Andy Taylor
Looking for options to hold down brand CPC on Bing Ads? Contributor Andy Taylor shares strategies for those programs observing significant increases.
- Is your SEO/SEM software tool or agency worthy of a Search Engine Land Award?
Mar 29, 2018 by Search Engine Land
The 2018 Search Engine Land Awards include new categories for software tools and platforms, agencies or individuals to submit industry research findings and be recognized for sharing insights around the search community.
- Compare 16 leading SEO platforms
Mar 29, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
SEO software comes in many shapes and sizes, from rank-checking tools and keyword research toolsets to full-service solutions that manage keywords, links, competitive intelligence, international rankings, social signal integration and workflow rights and roles. How do you decide which one is right for your organization? MarTech Today’s “Enterprise SEO Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide” examines the […]
