Report: Google Home making gains on Alexa, Apple HomePod in 4th place

May 18, 2018 by Greg Sterling Even if Apple’s smart speaker sales don’t grow, they could still generate $800 million this year.

Google’s Chrome browser to drop secure label for all HTTPS sites

May 17, 2018 by Barry Schwartz In addition, Chrome will mark all HTTP web sites as not secure.

Bing Ads Editor adds labels for Mac users & other features for Windows users

May 17, 2018 by Susan Wenograd The latest versions of Bing Ads Editor for Mac and Windows have new features.

Improving PPC relevance with ZIP code-based geotargeting

May 18, 2018 by Amanda Krause Contributor Amanda Krause explains how to utilize ZIP code targeting to improve ad relevance and conversion rate for multilocation paid advertising campaigns.

Master SEO with this free guide

May 18, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot Mastering search engine optimization is no easy feat, but this new (and free!) resource can help get you there. Created as a companion to Search Engine Land’s Periodic Table of SEO Success, this guide will walk you through the various elements that go into search engine optimization. These include both on- and off-page factors: content, […]

Parallel tracking offers a page-speed improvement for AdWords advertisers

May 18, 2018 by Frederick Vallaeys Contributor Frederick Vallaeys urges advertisers to adopt the feature now, before it’s required, especially if you’re working with mobile landing pages.

Hidden PPC traffic killers

May 18, 2018 by Andrew Goodman Is your PPC program behaving badly and blocking out perfectly acceptable traffic? Contributor Andrew Goodman looks at five ways to relax an over-tightened account.