To make every conversion count, count every conversion

Mar 28, 2018 by Matt Lawson Measuring conversions is critically important in digital marketing. Columnist and Googler Matt Lawson explains why sitewide tagging is crucial to making every conversion count.

You can now add your business description in Google My Business

Mar 28, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Add a business description to your local knowledge panel in Google My Business.

Google adds air quality data in search results

Mar 28, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Traveling to a new city and want to know if you should breathe the air? Google can now tell you the main pollutant level.

Waze launches ‘Local’ ads primarily aimed at SMBs and franchises

Mar 28, 2018 by Greg Sterling Waze has 100 million active users who spend an average of 11 hours per month in the app.

Google honors Hannah Glasse, first popular cookbook writer, with a Google doodle

Mar 28, 2018 by Barry Schwartz The 18th century writer of ‘The Art of Cookery Made Plain and Easy’ is featured with a special Google logo.

Bing Ads Editor getting support for account level ad extensions

Mar 28, 2018 by Ginny Marvin Initial support is limited to callout extensions.