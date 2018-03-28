Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Bing Ads Editor update, Waze local ads & Google air quality
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- To make every conversion count, count every conversion
Mar 28, 2018 by Matt Lawson
Measuring conversions is critically important in digital marketing. Columnist and Googler Matt Lawson explains why sitewide tagging is crucial to making every conversion count.
- You can now add your business description in Google My Business
Mar 28, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Add a business description to your local knowledge panel in Google My Business.
- Google adds air quality data in search results
Mar 28, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Traveling to a new city and want to know if you should breathe the air? Google can now tell you the main pollutant level.
- Waze launches ‘Local’ ads primarily aimed at SMBs and franchises
Mar 28, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Waze has 100 million active users who spend an average of 11 hours per month in the app.
- Google honors Hannah Glasse, first popular cookbook writer, with a Google doodle
Mar 28, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
The 18th century writer of ‘The Art of Cookery Made Plain and Easy’ is featured with a special Google logo.
- Bing Ads Editor getting support for account level ad extensions
Mar 28, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Initial support is limited to callout extensions.
- Delivering optimized media-rich content for mobile
Mar 28, 2018 by Sponsored Content: Cloudinary
We all know the adage, “A picture is worth a thousand words,” meaning that a complex idea can be conveyed in just one image. The phrase was made popular nearly 100 years ago in an article about the power of images in advertisements, and the sentiment rings just as true in today’s always-on digital age. […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Know the facts (and avoid the myths) of martech
- 4 ways brands can win the digital shelf in 2018
- Report: Facebook on lobbyist hiring spree
- Springbot opens a customer data co-op for retail SMBs
- Hijacking Google search results for fun, not profit: UK SEO uncovers XML sitemap exploit in Google Search Console
- Google Surveys now available in more than 50 countries
- Delivering optimized media-rich content for mobile
Search News From Around The Web:
- Conductor Partners with LinkResearchTools to Improve Site Performance, Conductor
- A Better cognitiveSEO Is Now Live. Huge Speed & Design Improvements, cognitiveseo.com
- Google’s Mobile First Indexing Unrelated To Weekend Algorithm Update, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google: Calculating Amount of PageRank in a Link, The SEM Post
- How to Successfully Plan and Execute a Seasonal Adwords Campaign, SEM Rush
- Optimising PDFs for SEO, Hallam Internet
- Pinterest Slapped By Google ( No! You Will NOT Build a Wall! ), PotPieGirl.com
- Recruiting gets easier with candidate discovery in Hire by Google, Google Blog
- Why we changed so many things in the 7.0 update, Yoast
- YouTube SEO: Reverse Engineering YouTube Search, Briggsby
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.