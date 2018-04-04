Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

In big win, Apple hires Google AI chief John Giannandrea away from Google

Apr 4, 2018 by Greg Sterling Apple must succeed in AI if it is to remain competitive with rivals.

7 ways to turn a webinar into a stream of link-attracting content

Apr 4, 2018 by Jordan Kasteler Contributor Jordan Kasteler explains how to use webinars you’ve created to develop new content and become a marketing and link-building machine your competitors can’t keep up with.

Maya Angelou Google doodle features Oprah Winfrey, Laverne Cox & others reciting her poem, ‘Still I Rise’

Apr 4, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues Today would have been Dr. Angelou’s 90th birthday.

Google local knowledge panel profile images are not loading in search

Apr 4, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Broken images in the local Google results seem to be caused by a bug.

Bing Ads launches price extensions

Apr 4, 2018 by Ginny Marvin Price extensions are available in the US and rolling out to international markets this month.