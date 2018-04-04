Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Bing Ads extensions, Apple hires Google exec & local image bug
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- In big win, Apple hires Google AI chief John Giannandrea away from Google
Apr 4, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Apple must succeed in AI if it is to remain competitive with rivals.
- 7 ways to turn a webinar into a stream of link-attracting content
Apr 4, 2018 by Jordan Kasteler
Contributor Jordan Kasteler explains how to use webinars you’ve created to develop new content and become a marketing and link-building machine your competitors can’t keep up with.
- Maya Angelou Google doodle features Oprah Winfrey, Laverne Cox & others reciting her poem, ‘Still I Rise’
Apr 4, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Today would have been Dr. Angelou’s 90th birthday.
- Google local knowledge panel profile images are not loading in search
Apr 4, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Broken images in the local Google results seem to be caused by a bug.
- Bing Ads launches price extensions
Apr 4, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Price extensions are available in the US and rolling out to international markets this month.
- Updated: Google’s Ben Gomes expands role to head all of search as John Giannandrea moves to Apple to head AI
Apr 3, 2018 by Michelle Robbins
Role previously held by John Giannandrea to be split between Jeff Dean and Ben Gomes
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Who’s storming the stage at MarTech?
- Pinterest’s head of ad products exits company less than 6 months after taking over ad business
- What mobile marketers really need to know about deep linking
- Smart marketing still hinges on humanity, not technology
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress next week
- IAB Tech Lab releases IFA guidelines for OTT platforms to improve consumer experience
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the company does not plan to apply GDPR globally
- Decibel launches a Score for digital experience
- Adobe rains down announcements for its Experience Cloud
- Facebook now displaying related stories & share info for articles as part of ongoing News Feed test
- #LookUp: The most important view for high-impact B2B marketers (with inspiration from Stephen Hawking)
Search News From Around The Web:
- 3 Essential Excel Formulas to Automate PPC Reports, PPC Hero
- Search makes it easier to plan movie night, Google Blog
- Distrust of the Symantec PKI: Immediate action needed by site operators, Official Google Webmaster Central Blog
- Eliminating Emotional PPC Advertising Decisions, Hallam Internet
- Google Has Not Set Time Periods For Your A/B Testing, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google: No Need to Include All Variations of Keywords, The SEM Post
- How To Maximise Your SEO Performance, Koozai
- New Jumpshot 2018 Data: Where Searches Happen on the Web (Google, Amazon, Facebook, & Beyond), SparkToro
- SEO basics: The difference between tags and categories, Yoast
- What is the Best Content Length? It Depends on the Message!, Raven Blog
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.