SearchCap: Bing Ads grows, Amazon ad revenues & PPC audits
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Microsoft search revenue grew 15% last quarter, after hovering around 10% previous 4 quarters
Oct 30, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
LinkedIn sessions increased again by more than 20 percent.
- How to ensure your external PPC account audit isn’t a waste of time
Oct 30, 2017 by Pauline Jakober
Everyone loves a free PPC audit, but columnist Pauline Jakober warns that your auditing agency needs to understand your business goals and context in order to provide you with valuable insights.
- 13 outdated SEO tactics that should terrify you
Oct 30, 2017 by Jeremy Knauff
In the spirit of Halloween, columnist Jeremy Knauff shares some frighteningly outdated SEO tactics that simply won’t die!
- Rothy’s uses Twitter Ads to drive brand awareness
Oct 30, 2017 by Sponsored Content: Twitter Business
Creating an impactful social strategy can be a difficult task. How do you ensure your content is on brand? How can you leverage social to drive brand awareness? One brand that stands out with their engaging Tweets and impactful Twitter Ads is sustainable fashion start-up @rothys. We chatted with their marketing team to learn about […]
- Amazon Q3 ad revenues surpass $1 billion, up roughly 2x from early 2016
Oct 27, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Amazon’s CFO said that advertising revenue is growing “very quickly.”
