Bing Ads rolls out In-Market Audiences to all US advertisers

May 30, 2018 by Ginny Marvin Now out of pilot with over 170 audiences determined to be in buy mode.

What’s the difference between content optimization and SEO?

May 30, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot Keyword optimization is a framework for SEO. Similarly, you could say that topic modeling (how words and phrases are interrelated) is a framework for content optimization. With the rise of semantic search, the goal is to cover a topic rather than zoning in on a specific keyword. Think “content strategy” rather than “keyword density.” Avoid […]

AdWords notes have arrived: How to get started

May 30, 2018 by Ginny Marvin Easily add notes about changes, testing details and results and more in the new AdWords interface.

How to create catchy, effective subject lines for link outreach

May 30, 2018 by Gisele Navarro Are your outreach emails falling flat? Contributor Gisele Navarro shares specific tips you can use to write subject lines that will work to get your emails opened.

Search and direct mobile navigation surpass Facebook as traffic referrers

May 30, 2018 by Greg Sterling The shift is likely the result of Facebook algorithm changes, but other factors may also be at work.