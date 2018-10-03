SearchCap: Bing Ads language targeting, Google Assistant redesign & dynamic rendering support
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google redesigns the Assistant for touch and digital transactions
Oct 3, 2018 by Greg Sterling
The new capabilities help developers and further Google’s cross-platform Assistant strategy.
- Here’s how to copy old AdWords column settings to the new Google Ads UI
Oct 3, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
With a new option, it’s now possible to get all your old columns settings back.
- Bing Ads now supports language targeting at the campaign level
Oct 3, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
The change brings language targeting in line with Google Ads, making campaign imports smoother.
- Google publishes documentation on dynamic rendering for crawling, indexing JavaScript webpages
Oct 3, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Do you manage a high intensity JavaScript based site that is having issues in Google? Dynamic rendering may be your workaround solution.
- Choose your ideal SMX East pass
Oct 3, 2018 by Search Engine Land
You deserve a search marketing conference tailored to your experience, goals, and budget. That’s why we offer four different ways to attend SMX® East – choose your ideal pass and join us October 24-25 in New York City: All Access Pass: 4 SEO and SEM keynotes with Google and Bing 20 sessions programmed by the […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Choose your ideal SMX East pass
Oct 3, 2018 by Marketing Land
You deserve a search marketing conference tailored to your experience, goals, and budget. That’s why we offer four different ways to attend SMX® East – choose your ideal pass and join us October 24-25 in New York City: All Access Pass: 4 SEO and SEM keynotes with Google and Bing 20 sessions programmed by the […]
- Announced at MarTech East: Watson Assistant for Marketing availability, CaliberMind’s B2B analytics suite and an NFC white paper
Oct 3, 2018 by Barry Levine
Three MarTech announcements show the boundaries are moving for AI, CDP and e-payments.
- Message to marketers: Mind the customer before the tech
Oct 3, 2018 by Barry Levine
‘When the map and the terrain disagree,’ conference chair Scott Brinker reminded the audience, ‘trust the terrain.’
- Adobe makes its venerable PDF more collaborative
Oct 3, 2018 by Barry Levine
Online commenting and live chat can now replace the frustrating email attachments, plus you can keep track of the review process.
- Reddit surpasses 1 billion monthly video views
Oct 3, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Since the start of 2018, Reddit reports 38 percent increase in native video posts, with advertisers seeing 2.3x higher conversion rates and 3.5x more engagement.
- Customer data platforms ‘not a silver bullet,’ says CDP Institute founder
Oct 3, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
CDP evangelist David Raab shared common myths and realities of customer data platforms during the 2018 Martech Conference in Boston.
- Bring order to chaos: Wrangling data for actionable insights
Oct 3, 2018 by Evan Magliocca
How to bring an overwhelming amount of data under control and use the insights gained throughout your business.
- Forecast downgrades 2018 Snap ad-revenue outlook by 36 percent
Oct 3, 2018 by Greg Sterling
eMarketer says Snap will see $662 million in ad spending this year, down from the previously expected $1 billion.
Search News From Around The Web:
- An Introduction to Google’s In-Market Audiences for Search, Metric Theory
- Code Example – How we Transform Log Files to Improve SEO Rankings, Go Fish Digital
- Coming together to create a prior art archive, Google Blog
- Google acquires AI customer service startup Onward, VentureBeat
- Google Testing New Knowledge Panel Changes, Mike Blumenthal
- Google Translate for iOS can speak in your local accent, Engadget
- Use your voice to access the world with a new Android app, Google Blog
- What Google Is Saying About The Google September Updates, Search Engine Roundtable
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.