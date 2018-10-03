Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

You deserve a search marketing conference tailored to your experience, goals, and budget. That’s why we offer four different ways to attend SMX® East – choose your ideal pass and join us October 24-25 in New York City: All Access Pass: 4 SEO and SEM keynotes with Google and Bing 20 sessions programmed by the […]

Do you manage a high intensity JavaScript based site that is having issues in Google? Dynamic rendering may be your workaround solution.

The change brings language targeting in line with Google Ads, making campaign imports smoother.

With a new option, it’s now possible to get all your old columns settings back.

The new capabilities help developers and further Google’s cross-platform Assistant strategy.

Choose your ideal SMX East pass

Announced at MarTech East: Watson Assistant for Marketing availability, CaliberMind’s B2B analytics suite and an NFC white paper

Oct 3, 2018 by Barry Levine Three MarTech announcements show the boundaries are moving for AI, CDP and e-payments.

Message to marketers: Mind the customer before the tech

Oct 3, 2018 by Barry Levine ‘When the map and the terrain disagree,’ conference chair Scott Brinker reminded the audience, ‘trust the terrain.’

Adobe makes its venerable PDF more collaborative

Oct 3, 2018 by Barry Levine Online commenting and live chat can now replace the frustrating email attachments, plus you can keep track of the review process.

Reddit surpasses 1 billion monthly video views

Oct 3, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues Since the start of 2018, Reddit reports 38 percent increase in native video posts, with advertisers seeing 2.3x higher conversion rates and 3.5x more engagement.

Customer data platforms ‘not a silver bullet,’ says CDP Institute founder

Oct 3, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues CDP evangelist David Raab shared common myths and realities of customer data platforms during the 2018 Martech Conference in Boston.

Bring order to chaos: Wrangling data for actionable insights

Oct 3, 2018 by Evan Magliocca How to bring an overwhelming amount of data under control and use the insights gained throughout your business.