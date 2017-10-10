Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Bing Ads max clicks, link building & Doodles
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Bing Ads launches automated bid strategy to ‘Maximize Clicks’
Oct 10, 2017 by Susan Wenograd
Bing Ads can now automatically manage keyword bids in an effort to generate the most clicks possible within a given budget.
- The ever-increasing importance of usability and trust in link building
Oct 10, 2017 by Julie Joyce
Sometimes link builders identifying promising sites think only in terms of metrics. Columnist Julie Joyce explains why usability has become one the most important things to consider.
- Google doodle honors Norwegian explorer and champion skier Fridtjof Nansen
Oct 10, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
On his 156th birthday, Google celebrates the life and contributions of this Norwegian scientist, diplomat, humanitarian and athlete.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Snapchat’s Context Cards turn Snaps into location-based search queries
- What email marketers should know about iOS 11
- 4 myths about video social media marketing, debunked
- Apple’s anti-tracking tool restricts Facebook’s ability to follow people around the web
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- Google Is Hiring More Webmaster Trends Analysts, Search Engine Roundtable
- Listen to MozPod, the Free SEO Podcast from Moz, Moz
- Our 2017 environmental report, Google Blog
- The Best SEO Conferences to Attend in 2017 & 2018, Search Engine Journal
Local & Maps
- Street Fight Daily: Brands Benefit from Voice Revolution, Placed Unveils New Attribution Tool, Street Fight
- The Agoraphobic Traveller shares her Street View portraits, Google Blog
Link Building
- How to Build Great Links for Fashion Clients, Search Engine Journal
Searching
- How to Change Google Assistant to a Male Voice, lifehacker.com
SEO
- My Secret SEO Strategy Guarantees Results…, Web Marketing School
- Giphy CEO Says They Own Happy Birthday On Google, Next Day They Get Hit, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Strongly Encourages Those Implementing Flexible Sampling To Use Paywalled Content Markup, Search Engine Roundtable
- Orphaned content filter – new feature in Yoast SEO premium, Yoast
- SEO for Small Business: DIY SEO, Search Engine Journal
- Uncover Low-Value Content and Stay Ahead of the Latest Google Updates, Moz
SEM / Paid Search
- AdWords API release and sunset schedule in 2018, Google Ads Developer Blog
- AdWords Ad Experiments To Consider Running, PPC Hero
- PPC Do’s and Don’ts, Brad Geddes
- Target your customers with US county targeting, Bing Ads
Search Marketing
- Google details how developers can use Assistant to control media apps, 9to5Google
- Keyword Not Provided: What does it mean, and what can I do?, Branded3
