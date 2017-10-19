Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Salesforce’s Einstein boosts search in its Commerce Cloud

Oct 19, 2017 by Barry Levine The new features make it easier for online retailers to tailor site search to their visitors.

S. Chandrasekhar Google doodle honors astrophysicist who won a Nobel Prize for his study of the stars

Oct 19, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues Chandrasekhar’s work led to The Chandrasekhar Limit, explaining how a star’s mass will result in a “white dwarf” star, a black hole or a supernova.

New campaigns Overview tab rolling out in Bing Ads accounts

Oct 19, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Offering a high-level, customizable view of advertiser accounts

Getting the most out of Google’s new sitelinks

Oct 19, 2017 by Matt Lawson Google updated the look of ad extensions back in August. Columnist and Googler Matt Lawson runs down how you can take full advantage of that refreshed look.

Pinterest opens search ads to self-serve advertisers, adds ‘autotargeting’ option

Oct 19, 2017 by Tim Peterson In addition to making search ads available to all advertisers, Pinterest is adding an option to automatically target related pins.

Search community mourns loss of veteran link builder Eric Ward

Oct 18, 2017 by Michelle Robbins Eric Ward, also known as “Link Moses,” passed away on Monday, October 16, 2017. He was 58 years young. Eric was the first person in the industry that I met who identified himself as a ‘link builder’ and he gave the first comprehensive presentation I ever saw on the topic – at a Search Engine […]