SearchCap: Bing Ads new overview, Pinterest search ads & RIP Link Moses
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Salesforce’s Einstein boosts search in its Commerce Cloud
Oct 19, 2017 by Barry Levine
The new features make it easier for online retailers to tailor site search to their visitors.
- S. Chandrasekhar Google doodle honors astrophysicist who won a Nobel Prize for his study of the stars
Oct 19, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Chandrasekhar’s work led to The Chandrasekhar Limit, explaining how a star’s mass will result in a “white dwarf” star, a black hole or a supernova.
- New campaigns Overview tab rolling out in Bing Ads accounts
Oct 19, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Offering a high-level, customizable view of advertiser accounts
- Getting the most out of Google’s new sitelinks
Oct 19, 2017 by Matt Lawson
Google updated the look of ad extensions back in August. Columnist and Googler Matt Lawson runs down how you can take full advantage of that refreshed look.
- Pinterest opens search ads to self-serve advertisers, adds ‘autotargeting’ option
Oct 19, 2017 by Tim Peterson
In addition to making search ads available to all advertisers, Pinterest is adding an option to automatically target related pins.
- Search community mourns loss of veteran link builder Eric Ward
Oct 18, 2017 by Michelle Robbins
Eric Ward, also known as “Link Moses,” passed away on Monday, October 16, 2017. He was 58 years young. Eric was the first person in the industry that I met who identified himself as a ‘link builder’ and he gave the first comprehensive presentation I ever saw on the topic – at a Search Engine […]
- Understand the next generation of web content management
Oct 19, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Marketers are at a crossroads with their web technology. Many feel handcuffed to their platform: they need an upgrade from their legacy CMS, yet a headless technology can require massive developer resources to setup and continuously manage. This report from Zesty.io helps marketers navigate the CMS landscape. You’ll glean advice from industry leaders, read stories […]
