SearchCap: Bing Ads rolls out new bidding strategies & more
Debra Mastaler on July 30, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Bing Ads rolls out Target CPA & Maximize Conversions bidding strategies
Jul 30, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
A campaign only needs a minimum of 15 conversions within the past 30 days to be eligible for either of the new bidding strategies.
- María Rebeca Latigo de Hernández, Mexican immigrant rights activist, gets a Google doodle
Jul 29, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google celebrates what would have been the 122nd birthday of María Rebecca Latigo de Hernández.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- IAB Tech Lab launches primer and resource hub on ad-oriented blockchain tech
Jul 30, 2018 by Barry Levine
The new offerings are part of the Tech Lab’s efforts to bring the ad community up to speed, define key terms and metrics and separate value from hype.
- Why AI for PR may be different than AI for marketing
Jul 30, 2018 by Barry Levine
A PR exec sees an essential difference that will keep humans in the game.
- 5 ways to hack a higher marketing ROI
Jul 30, 2018 by Rex Briggs
Contributor Rex Briggs shares a historical and insightful take on how marketers should look at marketing ROI and ways to increase it.
- 7 easy ways to multiply your conversions
Jul 30, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Ask marketers what their goals are, and one of the first things they will say is to deliver a more personalized experience to their customers. This isn’t a goal aimed solely at increasing conversions; it’s also about meeting customers’ growing expectations.
- Prediction About Data Usage Post-GDPR
Jul 30, 2018 by Rob Rasko
Contributor Rob Rasko interviewed 3 industry leaders and asked, ‘Has GDPR changed business practices, the perceptions around data usage and how companies plan to operate in the future?’ Here’s what he learned.
- How to use SEO for big ROI during back-to-school and other sales events
Jul 30, 2018 by Karen Bone
Contributor Karen Bone reviews how to use SEO and content campaigns to boost revenue before, during and after major sales events.
Search News From Around The Web:
- How to Increase Average Order Value With Google Remarketing Campaigns, SpyFu
- How to Perform an On-Site SEO Audit, Impression
- How we did an emergency HTTPS migration using the ODN to avoid Chrome security warnings [case study], Distilled
- What’s the digital marketing skill set for an SEO Manager?, Smart Insights
