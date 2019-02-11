Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Is Google Maps what augmented reality has been waiting for?

Feb 11, 2019 by Greg Sterling AR walking directions could be a breakthrough application for the industry.

Bing Ads multiple language targeting: What you need to know

Feb 11, 2019 by Ginny Marvin There are important nuances to ensuring your ads reach users in the languages they understand.

Bing Ads multiple language targeting: What you need to know

Feb 11, 2019 by Ginny Marvin There are important nuances to ensuring your ads reach users in the languages they understand.

Updated for 2019! ‘Enterprise SEO Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide’

Feb 11, 2019 by Digital Marketing Depot MarTech Today’s “ Enterprise SEO Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide” has been updated for 2019. Compiled from the latest research, this 61-page report is your source for the latest trends, opportunities and challenges facing the market for SEO software tools as seen by industry leaders, vendors and their customers. Also included are profiles of 18 leading […]

Back to basics: What does ‘long-tail’ keyword really mean?

Feb 11, 2019 by Anthony Atkins The definition of long-tail keywords is not synonymous with the number of words typed into the search query, but rather the search volume they produce. Here’s how it works.

Optimizing content for voice search and virtual assistants for a competitive edge

Feb 11, 2019 by Damian Rollison Learn from SMX West presenters about specific tactics SEOs can use to create content for voice and how to roll out voice search campaigns.

How Google will shift resources to media search and other tidbits from Gary Illyes’ AMA on Reddit

Feb 11, 2019 by Barry Schwartz The Google webmaster trends analyst also touched on topics like the possibility of an Indexing API, whether internal over-linking penalties exist and how the clustering of duplicate pages works.

How to choose a location data provider

Feb 11, 2019 by Greg Sterling More than 20 questions to ask location-intelligence companies.