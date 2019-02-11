SearchCap: Bing Ads targets, Google AMA & Google Maps AR
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Is Google Maps what augmented reality has been waiting for?
Feb 11, 2019 by Greg Sterling
AR walking directions could be a breakthrough application for the industry.
- Bing Ads multiple language targeting: What you need to know
Feb 11, 2019 by Ginny Marvin
There are important nuances to ensuring your ads reach users in the languages they understand.
- Updated for 2019! ‘Enterprise SEO Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide’
Feb 11, 2019 by Digital Marketing Depot
MarTech Today’s “ Enterprise SEO Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide” has been updated for 2019. Compiled from the latest research, this 61-page report is your source for the latest trends, opportunities and challenges facing the market for SEO software tools as seen by industry leaders, vendors and their customers. Also included are profiles of 18 leading […]
- Back to basics: What does ‘long-tail’ keyword really mean?
Feb 11, 2019 by Anthony Atkins
The definition of long-tail keywords is not synonymous with the number of words typed into the search query, but rather the search volume they produce. Here’s how it works.
- Optimizing content for voice search and virtual assistants for a competitive edge
Feb 11, 2019 by Damian Rollison
Learn from SMX West presenters about specific tactics SEOs can use to create content for voice and how to roll out voice search campaigns.
- How Google will shift resources to media search and other tidbits from Gary Illyes’ AMA on Reddit
Feb 11, 2019 by Barry Schwartz
The Google webmaster trends analyst also touched on topics like the possibility of an Indexing API, whether internal over-linking penalties exist and how the clustering of duplicate pages works.
- How to choose a location data provider
Feb 11, 2019 by Greg Sterling
More than 20 questions to ask location-intelligence companies.
- 3 easy internal linking strategies for keywords with different search volumes
Feb 11, 2019 by Aleh Barysevich
Contributor Aleh Barysevich breaks down three strategies you can use to boost the effectiveness of your internal link building campaigns to fulfill specific SEO-related goals.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- IAB names direct-to-consumer brand to board seat for first time
Feb 11, 2019 by Robin Kurzer
The trade group also unveiled research on direct-to-consumer brands’ impact on marketing, advertising and consumer engagements.
- Know your options: Identity resolution beyond the walled gardens
Feb 11, 2019 by Barry Levine
Bringing together the separate data sets for customers and prospects may be essential, but brands have differing needs — and therefore different solutions.
- How to Prepare for a Successful Marketing Analytics Implementation
Feb 11, 2019 by Digital Marketing Depot
Analytics are critical to fuel the success of your marketing investments. Whether you are taking a hard look at your current deployment, or a new deployment is in the works, this non-technical webinar highlights the 5 most common issues that can prevent you from realizing value from your analytics implementation. Join us to learn best […]
- Cybersecurity for marketers: Teamwork is key to protect data
Feb 11, 2019 by Sam Bocetta
Marketing teams should regularly reevaluate how they approach cybersecurity and work in tandem with their IT department, especially during third-party mergers and acquisitions.
- Verizon Media survey on 5G: Consumers expect better AR and video
Feb 8, 2019 by Barry Levine
Advertisers are anticipating new creative formats, better location-based targeting and better access to quality data.
