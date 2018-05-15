Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Bing is latest to ban cryptocurrency ads

May 15, 2018 by Ginny Marvin The updated financial product and services policy will take effect in June.

Pause underperforming ads with this updated AdWords script

May 15, 2018 by Daniel Gilbert If you are running tests on your ads but don’t know how to interpret the results, contributor Daniel Gilbert has an updated AdWords script to help you pick which ads are performing best.

Search is more than Google: Mastering vertical search optimization

May 15, 2018 by Jim Yu Vertical search engines, mobile and voice trends seem to be reshaping the search landscape, says contributor Jim Yu. Create a cohesive content strategy across a number of verticals and increase the touch points you have with consumers.