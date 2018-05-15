SearchCap: Bing crypto ads, AdWords scripts & vertical search
From Search Engine Land:
- Bing is latest to ban cryptocurrency ads
May 15, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
The updated financial product and services policy will take effect in June.
- Pause underperforming ads with this updated AdWords script
May 15, 2018 by Daniel Gilbert
If you are running tests on your ads but don’t know how to interpret the results, contributor Daniel Gilbert has an updated AdWords script to help you pick which ads are performing best.
- Search is more than Google: Mastering vertical search optimization
May 15, 2018 by Jim Yu
Vertical search engines, mobile and voice trends seem to be reshaping the search landscape, says contributor Jim Yu. Create a cohesive content strategy across a number of verticals and increase the touch points you have with consumers.
- Work hard and play hard at SMX Advanced
May 15, 2018 by Search Engine Land
By now, you’ve read about the exceptional agenda and the incredible lineup of speakers coming to SMX® Advanced. But there’s another aspect of attending SMX that is just as, if not more, important: Networking. Networking is a cornerstone of the SMX conference experience. At SMX Advanced, we’re thrilled to host you and more than 1,500 […]
