SearchCap: Bing Entity Search API, Yelp’s new ad customization & Google’s Holi doodle
Amy Gesenhues on March 2, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Community Corner: Spotlight on Search Engine Land Award Winners Brainlabs & Trimark Digital
Mar 2, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
An interview series highlighting 2017’s Award winners: A look at the work they accomplished and the results they achieved.
- Bing Entity Search API is now available
Mar 2, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
The API enables you to pull Bing Knowledge Graph information about people, places, things, and local businesses directly into your sites and apps.
- 10 ways to increase calls from paid search
Mar 2, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
The massive increase in phone calls is one of the most notable side effects of the emergence of the mobile consumer. By 2019, BIA/Kelsey predicts 162 billion calls to businesses from mobile devices alone. With 70% of consumers using click to call from mobile search, it’s time to reimagine stale best practices.
- What is GS1 SmartSearch Schema markup and why should e-commerce sites use it?
Mar 2, 2018 by Tony Edward
Contributor Tony Edward explains the new, more advanced schema markup for products called GS1 SmartSearch and how it helps listings gain visibility in the search results.
- Yelp offers new ad customization to advertisers
Mar 2, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Advertisers are permitted to pick an image and favorite review or let an algorithm do it for them.
- Search in Pics: Google Dublin snow, dog racing & Noogler handbook
Mar 2, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
- Holi Google doodle celebrates the Hindu holiday with a colorful image of dhol players
Mar 2, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The illustrated doodle highlights the vivid colors associated with the holiday along with the traditional wooden barrel drum known as a dhol in South Asia.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
