SearchCap: Bing features, Amazon sponsored ads and link building
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Bing adds election information, redesigns image search, provides NFL answers, and word of the day
Oct 30, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Bing highlights some search features that are popular during the upcoming season.
- How to boost search rankings using only your internal linking strategy
Oct 30, 2018 by Sponsored Content: OnCrawl
Links, even within a website, show relationships between content. They transfer value and importance between pages. Even more importantly, internal links define your website’s structure. They help users to navigate and search engines to understand your website. A healthy internal linking strategy makes it easier for your pages to be indexed and to rank, as well […]
- How to navigate Amazon’s sponsored brand ads updates
Oct 29, 2018 by David Hassler
How have Amazon’s changes to sponsored brand ads affected performance, and how should marketers adjust their strategies? Read on to find out.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- AdSense users will have to submit all new sites for verification
Oct 30, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
No more adding existing code to new sites without AdSense review and approval.
- Best practices for tag management and governance
Oct 30, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Tag governance can be a complicated process. With the growing availability of tag-driven marketing and data platforms, it’s more important than ever to monitor the tags on your site, as well as what data they’re collecting and the overall impact they may have. But who in your organization is in charge of monitoring tags? Are […]
- Advertisers can now use CPM bidding to buy Quora ads
Oct 30, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
Advertisers now have three different ways to bid on Quora ads: CPM, CPC and target CPA.
- Despite 280-character expansion, short Tweets are still the norm
Oct 30, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
After increasing Tweets to 280 characters a year ago, Twitter says the most common length of a Tweet is still under 35 characters.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Celebrate Halloween with Ghoul-gle, Google Blog
- Google CTR in 2018: Paid, Organic, & No-Click Searches, SparkToro
- Google Home to make story time ‘magical’ with music and sounds for select Disney books [Video], 9to5Google
- Google Investigating Google News Publishers Concerns Over Discovery, Search Engine Roundtable
- PPC Audience Strategies for Holiday Success, Metric Theory
- SEO Factor Linguistics: A Scientific Approach to Creating High-Performing Content, Searchmetrics SEO Blog
We're listening.
