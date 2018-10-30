Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

How have Amazon’s changes to sponsored brand ads affected performance, and how should marketers adjust their strategies? Read on to find out.

Links, even within a website, show relationships between content. They transfer value and importance between pages. Even more importantly, internal links define your website’s structure. They help users to navigate and search engines to understand your website. A healthy internal linking strategy makes it easier for your pages to be indexed and to rank, as well […]

Bing highlights some search features that are popular during the upcoming season.

AdSense users will have to submit all new sites for verification

Oct 30, 2018 by Ginny Marvin No more adding existing code to new sites without AdSense review and approval.

Best practices for tag management and governance

Oct 30, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot Tag governance can be a complicated process. With the growing availability of tag-driven marketing and data platforms, it’s more important than ever to monitor the tags on your site, as well as what data they’re collecting and the overall impact they may have. But who in your organization is in charge of monitoring tags? Are […]

Advertisers can now use CPM bidding to buy Quora ads

Oct 30, 2018 by Robin Kurzer Advertisers now have three different ways to bid on Quora ads: CPM, CPC and target CPA.

Despite 280-character expansion, short Tweets are still the norm

Oct 30, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues After increasing Tweets to 280 characters a year ago, Twitter says the most common length of a Tweet is still under 35 characters.