Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Bing Hotel Ads moving out of beta to general release with Koddi

Jan 23, 2018 by Susan Wenograd The release opens up another paid channel for hotel marketing.

How AI can uncover new insights and drive SEO performance

Jan 23, 2018 by Jim Yu Columnist Jim Yu believes that by incorporating the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning, search marketers can move beyond simple observations and find new patterns in user behavior.

Will AMP improve your rankings? How to set up an AMP test

Jan 23, 2018 by Stephanie LeVonne Wondering if AMP is worth the investment? Columnist Stephanie LeVonne walks through how to set up a test to determine what kind of boost, if any, you can expect from implementing AMP across your mobile site.

