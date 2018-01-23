Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Bing Hotel search ads, AMP rankings & SEO AI
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Bing Hotel Ads moving out of beta to general release with Koddi
Jan 23, 2018 by Susan Wenograd
The release opens up another paid channel for hotel marketing.
- How AI can uncover new insights and drive SEO performance
Jan 23, 2018 by Jim Yu
Columnist Jim Yu believes that by incorporating the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning, search marketers can move beyond simple observations and find new patterns in user behavior.
- Will AMP improve your rankings? How to set up an AMP test
Jan 23, 2018 by Stephanie LeVonne
Wondering if AMP is worth the investment? Columnist Stephanie LeVonne walks through how to set up a test to determine what kind of boost, if any, you can expect from implementing AMP across your mobile site.
- The 7 biggest trends driving customer loyalty
Jan 23, 2018 by Sponsored Content: CrowdTwist
According to 3Cinteractive, 64 percent of brands reported an increase in loyalty program membership over the last year. Loyalty programs are becoming more sophisticated, moving beyond the traditional spend-and-get model, to omnichannel and multichannel programs that recognize customers for every interaction they make with a brand. Smart marketers are capturing and leveraging loyalty data to […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Gartner releases its first Magic Quadrant Report on Digital Experience Platforms
- News Corp’s Rupert Murdoch calls (again) for payments from Silicon Valley
- Snapchat will let non-users see Stories outside its app but won’t show them ads (yet)
- Twitter COO Anthony Noto leaving company to become CEO of troubled SoFi
- Got a few minutes? Do a 5-point email audit
- AdStage makes the shift from ad management to campaign analytics & automation platform
- The unique selling proposition: A key element for SEO success
- Incorporating a chatbot? How to put the customer first
- Website redesigns: How to retain and improve your SEO
Search News From Around The Web:
- 2018 SEO, Part 2: Algorithm Updates, 3Q Digital
- Feature Release: Free Majestic Backlink Data for Everyone, DeepCrawl
- Google Earth Pro 7.3.1 Released, Google Earth Blog
- Google’s John Mueller Gives Detailed SEO Advice To Webmaster Who Merged Four Sites, Search Engine Roundtable
- IndexWatch: SEO Winners 2017 in Google UK, SISTRIX
- Is Guest Blogging Good for SEO?, Hallam Internet
- M-Dot Versus D-Top: How To Hack DeepCrawl’s Test Site Feature To Compare Your Mobile And Desktop Sites, GSQI
- Protecting Your Personal Data Has Never Been This Easy, Privacy, simplified.
- SEO Competitor Analysis | The Complete Framework to Analyze Your Competition, cognitiveseo.com
