SearchCap: Bing in SwiftKey, Google My Business API & Intent Lab search insights
- Bing teams up with Intent Lab to add deeper AI-powered insights to search
Nov 29, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
The partnership aims to provide deeper insights to help marketers align their messaging with the customer journey.
- Google keyword match type tournament: Place your bets on Exact
Nov 29, 2018 by Marc Poirier
The latest exact match update from Google looks promising for search marketers hoping to capture more relevant traffic but hesitant to switch away from phrase or broad match keywords.
- Bing competes with Google’s Gboard with SwiftKey partnership
Nov 29, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google’s Gboard has some competition for its search-enabled keyboard now.
- Google My Business API v4.3 has been released
Nov 29, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
The new Google My Business API adds read and respond to customer Q&A, read reviews in bulk, identify unclaimed locations, report location issues and much more.
- Here’s how to monitor for negative SEO
Nov 29, 2018 by Janet Driscoll Miller
Combat spammy inbound links, affiliate hijacking and scraping content to avoid negative impacts on your rankings.
- Move over, Prime Day. Amazon’s Cyber Monday takes the crown.
Nov 29, 2018 by Barry Levine
This year’s Cyber Monday was the online retailer’s biggest day of sales, ever.
- YouTube launches Stories feature for creators with 10K subscribers
Nov 29, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
First launched by Snapchat, the popular content format has been adopted by Instagram, Facebook and now YouTube.
- 5 predictions for B2B marketing in 2019
Nov 29, 2018 by Peter Isaacson
Connected data will be king and ABM will take over as a core platform but the tired old persona-based advertising will die in the coming year.
- Measuring return on content: It’s simpler (and more important) than you think
Nov 29, 2018 by Casey Wuestefeld
Here are some steps you can take to avoid the consequences of neglecting attribution in the mid-funnel.
- Facebook passes key hurdle in MRC viewability reporting audit
Nov 28, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
The MRC is reviewing how Facebook and Instagram handle data that it passes to its third-party vendors and how those vendors ultimately report on its viewability.
- A new look for Google Translate on the web, Google Blog
- 7 Ways the Google Assistant Can Help You Survive the Holidays, Google Blog
- Bing warns that VLC site may be dangerous, gHacks Tech News
- Google Looking For Beta Testers For The Search Console Performance Report, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Tests Removing The Knowledge Panel From Search Results, Search Engine Roundtable
- Predicting the consumer decision journey, Bing Ads Blog
