Combat spammy inbound links, affiliate hijacking and scraping content to avoid negative impacts on your rankings.

The new Google My Business API adds read and respond to customer Q&A, read reviews in bulk, identify unclaimed locations, report location issues and much more.

Google’s Gboard has some competition for its search-enabled keyboard now.

The latest exact match update from Google looks promising for search marketers hoping to capture more relevant traffic but hesitant to switch away from phrase or broad match keywords.

The partnership aims to provide deeper insights to help marketers align their messaging with the customer journey.

Move over, Prime Day. Amazon’s Cyber Monday takes the crown.

Nov 29, 2018 by Barry Levine This year’s Cyber Monday was the online retailer’s biggest day of sales, ever.

YouTube launches Stories feature for creators with 10K subscribers

Nov 29, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues First launched by Snapchat, the popular content format has been adopted by Instagram, Facebook and now YouTube.

5 predictions for B2B marketing in 2019

Nov 29, 2018 by Peter Isaacson Connected data will be king and ABM will take over as a core platform but the tired old persona-based advertising will die in the coming year.

Measuring return on content: It’s simpler (and more important) than you think

Nov 29, 2018 by Casey Wuestefeld Here are some steps you can take to avoid the consequences of neglecting attribution in the mid-funnel.